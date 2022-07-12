New Mediterranean restaurant Bohemia opens in Royal Oak

click to enlarge Lee DeVito Bohemia is located below Pinky’s Rooftop and adjacent to Pearl’s Deep Dive, all under the same ownership.

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Bohemia in Royal Oak offers Israeli dips, hummus, kabobs, vegan kafta, and more.

click to enlarge Courtesy photo The interior of Bohemia in Royal Oak.

Bohemia is Royal Oak’s newest restaurant offering Mediterranean flavors like Israeli dips and salads, hummus, and kabobs. The new spot opens Tuesday, July 12 at 100 S. Main St.Menu highlights include branzino, lamb chops, vegan kafta, halloumi cheese, and bread fried to order in a tandoori oven. Bohemia also boasts an extensive list of wine and signature cocktails such as the “Bohemian Rhapsody” with Valentine Vodka, lemon, strawberry, and tarragon and “Detox Retox” with tequila, cucumber, mint, lime, and matcha.The new restaurant is the latest brainchild of Adam Merkel Restaurants. It’s located below Pinky’s Rooftop and adjacent to Pearl’s Deep Dive, which are both also owned and operated by Merkel. Bohemia’s bright interior is decorated with colorful tile work, plants, and woodworking that give it a bold and ornate atmosphere. It also features an open kitchen so guests can watch their meal being prepared.“Our team has envisioned this concept for over five years, and it’s beyond exciting to see it all finally come to life,” Adam Merkel said in a press release. “The food tastes and feels incredibly authentic, while still maintaining a vibe that is true to our brand. We can’t wait to share Bohemia with the community!”The 2,500-square-foot restaurant has seats for 110 diners and has capacity for 24 seats on an outdoor patio lounge. Brunch and lunch menus are anticipated to follow in the coming months.