What red wave? Top Democrats in Michigan are trouncing GOP candidates in latest polls

From left, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel, and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.
Michigan’s top three elected Democrats have comfortable leads over their Republican opponents for governor, secretary of state, and attorney general, according to a new poll
.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s lead varies from 9% over suspected insurrectionist and real estate broker Ryan Kelley to 15% against Pastor Ralph Rebandt, who believes the Bible should be “the chief or primary textbook”
in schools, according to the poll commissioned by The Detroit News
and WDIV-TV.
GOP establishment candidate Tudor Dixon trailed Whitmer 40% to 51%.
In the race for attorney general, incumbent Dana Nessel leads conspiracy theorist Matthew DePerno 44% to 38%, with 17% of voters undecided, according to a similar poll
.
DePreno is perhaps best known for filing a baseless lawsuit
that claimed widespread fraud in the 2020 general election in Antrim County. He lost the case.
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson leads Oak Park educator and conspiracy theorist Kristina Karamo 46% to 39%, with 14% undecided.
Karmamo made a name for herself by falsely claiming she witnessed election fraud while working as a poll challenger in Detroit in November 2020. Although her claims have been debunked, she has become popular among conservatives who still believe President Donald Trump was robbed of his election victory in Michigan.
Both polls of 600 likely general election voters have margins of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.
With President Joe Biden’s popularity slipping, Republicans have made wild predictions of a red wave in Michigan. But according to the polls, many voters have never heard of the Republican challengers.
Kelley is the most known candidate, and only 50% of participants said they’ve heard of him. Kelley made national news when the FBI arrested him on June 9 for allegedly joining a mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021. Most participants said they hadn’t heard of Rinke (58%), Dixon (68%), Soldano (71%) and Rebandt (84%). About 55% of the participants said they support Whitmer, compared 40% who don’t.
