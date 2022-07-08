Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Kwame Kilpatrick is under federal investigation for unpaid restitution to City of Detroit

The former mayor recently started a crowdfunding campaign to buy house in Florida

By on Fri, Jul 8, 2022 at 1:24 pm

click to enlarge Kwame Kilpatrick. - PATRICIA MARKS/SHUTTERSTOCK
Patricia Marks/Shutterstock
Kwame Kilpatrick.

It seems like former Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick just can’t get it together. Kilpatrick is under federal investigation again, just over a year after having his 28-year prison sentence commuted by former President Donald Trump.

Federal prosecutors opened the investigation Thursday in an effort to recover nearly $2 million in unpaid restitution Kilpatrick owes to the City of Detroit and Internal Revenue Services.

We guess Kilpatrick didn’t learn much from his time spent in federal prison for racketeering conspiracy in 2013, because his behavior after being released has been strange, to say the least.

Just last week Kilpatrick and his new wife set up a crowdfunding campaign to help them purchase a house in Orlando, Florida. The initial fundraising goal was $800,000 and the couple asked the public for donations of $8,000, Deadline Detroit reported.

The crowdfunding post was later modified with the $800,000 goal removed.

Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Anjali Prasad told Fox 2 Detroit the feds would intervene if Kilpatrick's crowdfunding campaign was successful.

"The federal government will treat this as something known as substantial resources," she said. "A substantial resource is basically, you win the Lotto, you get an inheritance, you get $800,000 (in) donation(s) for whatever reason. This is a substantial resource, which the United States of America can then lay claim to."

Kilpatrick was just in Detroit last weekend signing copies of his new book on the Avenue of Fashion as if he did not owe the city or people of Detroit anything.

The Detroit News reported Kilpatrick still owed $1.5 million to the city and $195,000 to the IRS at the time of his release. Getting his sentence commuted didn’t negate his debts. And this is just a small part of the debt accumulated by Kilpatrick from other criminal convictions, unpaid taxes, and attorney fees.

Even more puzzling, the former mayor and several relatives founded non-profits in Georgia shortly after his release. Remember, Kilpatrick was also previously convicted of violating non-profit laws and spending donations on everything from personal vacations to paying his relatives’ college tuition.

The Detroit News reports Kilpatrick and his second wife, Laticia Maria McGee, are listed as the owners of the new non-profit, Movement Ministries, and the registered address is for a UPS in a Fayetteville strip mall. Another nonprofit ministry was registered at the same address earlier this year by Ayanna Kilpatrick — the same name as his sister.

According to the News, Kilpatrick has not made a payment toward his restitution owed to Detroit in nine years.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
More
Scroll to read more Metro Detroit News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday
New Slideshow

Everything we saw at the 2022 Juneteenth Family Reunion in Southfield
Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

News & Views Slideshows

Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday
New Slideshow

Everything we saw at the 2022 Juneteenth Family Reunion in Southfield
Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

News & Views Slideshows

Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday
New Slideshow

Everything we saw at the 2022 Juneteenth Family Reunion in Southfield
Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Trending

We interviewed the guy behind the viral ‘woke’ HVAC ad from Lansing

By Konstantina Buhalis

We interviewed the guy behind the viral ‘woke’ HVAC ad from Lansing

Second case of monkeypox in Michigan confirmed in Detroit resident

By Steve Neavling

Rendering of a monkeypox infection.

Complaint alleges Detroit Institute of Arts does not qualify for reaccreditation

By Randiah Camille Green

The Detroit Institute of Arts.

Detroiters call for environmental protections caused by hazardous-waste plant

By Steve Neavling

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib speaks at a news conference outside U.S. Ecology in Detroit.

Also in News & Views

Petty Cash opens, a 'woke' HVAC ad, and an infused pizza party: The top 10 Metro Times headlines of the week

By Alex Washington

The new restaurant Petty Cash on Detroit's Avenue of Fashion.

The Year of the Bird

By Joe Lapointe

The Year of the Bird

Clown court: Extremists don’t care about torching SCOTUS’s legitimacy

By Jeffrey C. Billman

Clown court: Extremists don’t care about torching SCOTUS’s legitimacy

I’m gay — should I be worried about monkeypox?

By Dan Savage

Quickies.
More

Digital Issue

July 6, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us