Former Fox 2 Detroit news anchor to host ‘high tea’ cannabis party

Former Fox 2 Detroit news anchor turned marijuana advocate Anqunette Jamison Sarfoh.
It’s tea time, and we’re not talking about your grandma’s stale crumpet party where everyone sits around with their noses turned up like snooty British royalty.
At this “High Tea Party" at Detroit’s Jam Handy on Saturday, July 23, guests will be able to freely consume cannabis, marijuana-infused teas, edibles, and infused small plates — all while learning about the medicinal benefits of different strains and cannabinoids.
Former Fox 2 Detroit news anchor-turned-marijuana advocate Anqunette Jamison Sarfoh
(better known as Q) is hosting the upscale, adult gathering. Since leaving the broadcast news world, Sarfoh launched her cannabis business Qulture Club to help spread the word about marijuana’s healing effects. The brand offers several tinctures, topicals, and gummies focusing on specific cannabinoids for pain relief, energy, sleep, and immunity.
It’s a personal affair for Sarfoh, who turned to the plant to treat her multiple sclerosis after getting fed up with addictive pharmaceutical drugs that left her feeling even more ill.
“Our High Tea parties give novice cannabis users the opportunity to try cannabis under the supervision of a registered nurse,” Sarfoh says. “They are often brought to my parties by more experienced smokers and are seeking natural ways to treat stress, anxiety, or chronic conditions.”
Sarfoh says the gathering is also for experienced cannabis users who want to be around a more mature crowd of like-minded individuals.
A specialized cannabis nurse will be on-site to share holistic health information, and the food will be provided by Chef Sunflower, who will teach attendees how to cook with marijuana at home.
Beyond high tea, the event will serve as a release party for Sarfoh’s new line of Qulture prerolls that will be available for sale at CuraLeaf, Green Genie, Utopia Gardens, Huron View, Premiere Provisions, and Mission-Om of Medicine.
She’s also expanding her line of CBD products, which will be available at Zerbo’s Market in Commerce Township and Livonia, Finding Roots in Howell, and online.
“I expanded my CBD line to reflect the latest developments and discoveries in cannabis medicine,” she says. “The Qulture CBD line offers formulations you don’t find from other companies, such as THCV to address energy and fatigue, CBDA snd CBGA products which tend to be more effective for pain and boosting immunity, vegan gummies free of artificial colors and flavors, stronger topical products and beauty products that include a face oil and bath and body oil.”
The Qulture Club Cannabis High Tea Party is from noon-3 p.m. on Saturday, July 23 at The Jam Handy; 2900 East Grand Blvd, Detroit. Tickets are $60 and can be purchased online at qultureclub.com/events.
