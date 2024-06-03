  1. News & Views
Motor City Pride returns with a hot lineup of rising LGBTQ+ stars

Entertainment includes ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ star JAX, R&B singer Kyle Dion, and Detroit DJ Problematic Black Hottie, among many others

Jun 3, 2024 at 9:58 am
A scene from Motor City Pride 2023. Viola Klocko
Detroit’s annual LGBTQ+ Pride festival is taking over Hart Plaza this weekend from June 8-9, and the event’s exciting entertainment lineup has just been announced.

This year’s Motor City Pride will feature performances across four stages, showcasing emerging LGBTQ+ musicians, drag queens, and other entertainers. Highlights include Detroit DJs Problematic Black Hottie and Raedy Lex, RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 star JAX, rapper Daisha McBride, and R&B and pop singer Kyle Dion, among many others.

“Motor City Pride’s entertainment lineup is hitting all the right notes this year!” the festival’s entertainment director Darius Wheeler said in a news release. “Attendees are in for an unforgettable experience.”

Throughout the event, nearly 200 vendors will also offer a mix of art, goods, and information about local services and programs for the LGBTQ+ community. Additionally, Motor City Pride will provide a family area with games, coloring, and other activities for all ages.

The upcoming festival will also feature the annual Pride march, which begins at noon on Sunday and includes participation from over 100 Michigan companies and nonprofit organizations supporting equality.

"“Plan on getting to the festival early and staying late,” the press release says.

Alex Delavan, stage coordinator of Pride, adds, “This year, diversity and representation in talent take center stage!”

A full lineup of 2024 Motor City Pride entertainment is below:

Pride Stage Schedule

Saturday

1:15 p.m. Bershy

2 p.m. Chayla Hope

3 p.m. Motor City Drag Showcase

4 p.m. VIAL

5 p.m. Daisha McBride

6 p.m. Loren Allred

7 p.m. Motor City Drag Showcase

8 p.m. Jair Alexander

Sunday

noon Problematic Black Hottie

1 p.m. PRISM Men’s Chorus

2 p.m. Candi Carpenter

3 p.m. JAX (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

3 p.m. Landon Cider (Dragula)

3 p.m. Sabin

4 p.m. Kyle Dion

5 p.m. glimmers

6 p.m. Problematic Black Hottie

Festival Stage Schedule

Saturday

1:30 p.m. Sing Out Corus

2:30 p.m. Anthony J. Fink

3:30 p.m. Werkout Plan

4:30 p.m. Multimagic

5:30 p.m. THAY

6:30 p.m. Anna Toma

7:30 p.m. Marissa & The Starter Packs

Sunday

1:30 p.m. HippieSoulChild

2:30 p.m. James Taylor Jr.

3:30 p.m. Inner Circle Avenue

4:30 p.m. Flamy Grant

5:30 p.m. Paytra

Pyramid Stage Schedule

Saturday

2 p.m. Shuan Savage

3 p.m. 666chainz

4 p.m. Dee Tha Baddie

5 p.m. Corey TuT

6 p.m. Xavier Toscano

7 p.m. Arpita

Sunday

1:30 p.m. The Science Fair

2:30 p.m. CHINA

3:30 p.m. Crystal Harding’s Drag Review

Riverfront Dance Stage Schedule

Saturday

1 p.m. ANTI

2 p.m. Ashton Swinton b2b Loren

4 p.m. RAEDYLEX

5:30 p.m. Stacey Hotwaxx Hale

7:15 p.m. KASS

Sunday

noon p.m. TYLR_

1:30 p.m. Erik Raphael

2:45 p.m. IAMBRANDON

4 p.m. Heidy P

5:15 p.m. Ladymonix b2b Rimarkable

More information can be found at motorcitypride.org.

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about art, music, food, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, and Metromode, among other Michigan publications.

Lapointe: Baseball's statistical correction elevates the stature of Turkey Stearnes

