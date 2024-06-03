Motor City Pride returns with a hot lineup of rising LGBTQ+ stars

Detroit’s annual LGBTQ+ Pride festival is taking over Hart Plaza this weekend from June 8-9, and the event’s exciting entertainment lineup has just been announced.
This year’s Motor City Pride will feature performances across four stages, showcasing emerging LGBTQ+ musicians, drag queens, and other entertainers. Highlights include Detroit DJs Problematic Black Hottie and Raedy Lex, RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 star JAX, rapper Daisha McBride, and R&B and pop singer Kyle Dion, among many others.
“Motor City Pride’s entertainment lineup is hitting all the right notes this year!” the festival’s entertainment director Darius Wheeler said in a news release. “Attendees are in for an unforgettable experience.”
Throughout the event, nearly 200 vendors will also offer a mix of art, goods, and information about local services and programs for the LGBTQ+ community. Additionally, Motor City Pride will provide a family area with games, coloring, and other activities for all ages.
The upcoming festival will also feature the annual Pride march, which begins at noon on Sunday and includes participation from over 100 Michigan companies and nonprofit organizations supporting equality.
"“Plan on getting to the festival early and staying late,” the press release says.
Alex Delavan, stage coordinator of Pride, adds, “This year, diversity and representation in talent take center stage!”
A full lineup of 2024 Motor City Pride entertainment is below:
Pride Stage Schedule
Saturday
1:15 p.m. Bershy
2 p.m. Chayla Hope
3 p.m. Motor City Drag Showcase
4 p.m. VIAL
5 p.m. Daisha McBride
6 p.m. Loren Allred
7 p.m. Motor City Drag Showcase
8 p.m. Jair Alexander
Sunday
noon Problematic Black Hottie
1 p.m. PRISM Men’s Chorus
2 p.m. Candi Carpenter
3 p.m. JAX (RuPaul’s Drag Race)
3 p.m. Landon Cider (Dragula)
3 p.m. Sabin
4 p.m. Kyle Dion
5 p.m. glimmers
6 p.m. Problematic Black Hottie
Festival Stage Schedule
Saturday
1:30 p.m. Sing Out Corus
2:30 p.m. Anthony J. Fink
3:30 p.m. Werkout Plan
4:30 p.m. Multimagic
5:30 p.m. THAY
6:30 p.m. Anna Toma
7:30 p.m. Marissa & The Starter Packs
Sunday
1:30 p.m. HippieSoulChild
2:30 p.m. James Taylor Jr.
3:30 p.m. Inner Circle Avenue
4:30 p.m. Flamy Grant
5:30 p.m. Paytra
Pyramid Stage Schedule
Saturday
2 p.m. Shuan Savage
3 p.m. 666chainz
4 p.m. Dee Tha Baddie
5 p.m. Corey TuT
6 p.m. Xavier Toscano
7 p.m. Arpita
Sunday
1:30 p.m. The Science Fair
2:30 p.m. CHINA
3:30 p.m. Crystal Harding’s Drag Review
Riverfront Dance Stage Schedule
Saturday
1 p.m. ANTI
2 p.m. Ashton Swinton b2b Loren
4 p.m. RAEDYLEX
5:30 p.m. Stacey Hotwaxx Hale
7:15 p.m. KASS
Sunday
noon p.m. TYLR_
1:30 p.m. Erik Raphael
2:45 p.m. IAMBRANDON
4 p.m. Heidy P
5:15 p.m. Ladymonix b2b Rimarkable
More information can be found at motorcitypride.org.