Michigan Central extends public viewing through Labor Day weekend due to popular demand

Michigan Central says that more than 100,000 visitors have walked through the doors of Detroit’s rehabbed train station since Ford Motor Co. opened them to the public in June.

Due to the popular demand, Michigan Central is now extending its “Summer at The Station” tours through Labor Day weekend — so if you haven’t visited yet, you have a few more weeks to do so.

“This outpouring of support has truly been inspiring,” said Joshua Sirefman, CEO of Michigan Central. “The Station is more than just a building; it's a symbol of the city’s strength and a catalyst for innovation, and we’re proud to welcome the community back to this iconic Detroit landmark.”

Michigan Central says Summer at The Station has surpassed expectations, drawing an average of 3,000 visitors on Friday evenings and 5,000 visitors on Saturdays.

Guests can sign up for tours to learn about the history of the former train station, which opened in 1913 and closed in 1988, as well as about Ford’s six-year, nearly billion-dollar transformation of the building.

No tickets or registration is required, though Michigan Central plans to launch ticketed and guided tours in the fall. More information is available at michigancentral.com/visit.

The rehabbed building’s 100,000th visitor was Pastor Robert D Lodge, of the People’s Missionary Baptist Church on Detroit’s east side.

“Being the 100,000th person to enter into this epic building has made me recognize the future is bright and Detroit has been given a fresh start,” said Pastor Lodge. “We wanted to come and relive the nostalgia of the train station and see the enhancements and how Detroit has been revitalized and that this will be an epic reminder that Detroit is back.”

The building is expected to hold offices for Ford and other tenants, as well as retail and restaurants.