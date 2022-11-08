Join us at the Jack Daniel’s Barrel Tree Bash on Wednesday, November 16th at 5:30 pm in front of Little Caesars arena (at the Google Entrance near Woodward and I-75). Detroit will get a taste of a special Jack Daniel Distillery holiday tradition when the Tennessee whiskey maker brings back its five-tier barrel tree! It’s something to see and to visit this holiday season, THE ASYMCA, with the support of Jack Daniel’s, will be auctioning off five of the barrels in support of 'Operation Ride Home' program helping bring active service members and their families home to visit friends and family.

To add to the fun, the Red Wings DJ, DJ Chacci will be there spinning, and of course, there will be delicious Jack Daniel’s seasonal cocktails to enjoy! Barrel Tree Bash admission is free, with a charge for food and beverages.

BID ON A BARREL – ALL FOR A GREAT CAUSE

THE AUCTION: Five of these authentic Jack Daniels barrels will be auctioned off at the Barrel Tree Bash on November 16, all to support and bring awareness to Operation Ride Home.

ABOUT THE BARREL TREE:

The Jack Daniel’s Barrel Tree is a tradition that started in 2011 at the Jack Daniel Distillery in Lynchburg, Tennessee. Jack Daniel's only uses new charred oak barrels to make its whiskey and they are never filled a second time. The barrels that were used to build all the trees were earlier entrusted to mature the famed Tennessee Whiskey and will now be bringing another special holiday 'spirit' to many of their friends around the country. Check it out: