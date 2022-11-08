JACK DANIEL’S BARREL BASH: It’s Tree Lighting-Time, Jack Daniel’s-Style!

Sponsored By on Tue, Nov 8, 2022 at 9:56 am

click to enlarge JACK DANIEL’S BARREL BASH: - It’s Tree Lighting-Time, Jack Daniel’s-Style!

Join us at the Jack Daniel’s Barrel Tree Bash on Wednesday, November 16th at 5:30 pm in front of Little Caesars arena (at the Google Entrance near Woodward and I-75). Detroit will get a taste of a special Jack Daniel Distillery holiday tradition when the Tennessee whiskey maker brings back its five-tier barrel tree! It’s something to see and to visit this holiday season, THE ASYMCA, with the support of Jack Daniel’s, will be auctioning off five of the barrels in support of 'Operation Ride Home' program helping bring active service members and their families home to visit friends and family.


To add to the fun, the Red Wings DJ, DJ Chacci will be there spinning, and of course, there will be delicious Jack Daniel’s seasonal cocktails to enjoy! Barrel Tree Bash admission is free, with a charge for food and beverages.


BID ON A BARREL – ALL FOR A GREAT CAUSE

THE AUCTION: Five of these authentic Jack Daniels barrels will be auctioned off at the Barrel Tree Bash on November 16, all to support and bring awareness to Operation Ride Home.


ABOUT THE BARREL TREE:

The Jack Daniel’s Barrel Tree is a tradition that started in 2011 at the Jack Daniel Distillery in Lynchburg, Tennessee. Jack Daniel's only uses new charred oak barrels to make its whiskey and they are never filled a second time. The barrels that were used to build all the trees were earlier entrusted to mature the famed Tennessee Whiskey and will now be bringing another special holiday 'spirit' to many of their friends around the country. Check it out:




ABOUT “OPERATION RIDE HOME” -JACK DANIEL'S & THE ARMED SERVICES YMCA TEAM UP!

During the holidays, many enlisted military members have the opportunity, but not the means, to travel home. Since its beginning in 2011, the Jack Daniel Distillery and the Armed Services YMCA have assisted over 10,000 individual junior-enlisted service members and their families. Servicemen and women from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard have been assisted with travel to all 50 states.


Scroll to read more Metro Detroit News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Trending

Judge dismisses Karamo lawsuit seeking to reject tens of thousands of Detroit votes

By Steve Neavling

Mural in New Center in Detroit encourages people to vote.

Michigan Catholics fight Proposal 3 with falsehoods

By Michael Betzold

Michigan Catholics fight Proposal 3 with falsehoods

Prosecutor Worthy warns of serious consequences for anyone who intimidates voters

By Steve Neavling

A mural in Detroit encourages voters to request their absentee ballots.

Banning abortion affects women’s economic well-being, according to Michigan study

By Mark Richardson, Michigan News Connection

Banning abortion affects women’s economic well-being, according to Michigan study

Also in News & Views

Judge dismisses Karamo lawsuit seeking to reject tens of thousands of Detroit votes

By Steve Neavling

Mural in New Center in Detroit encourages people to vote.

Prosecutor Worthy warns of serious consequences for anyone who intimidates voters

By Steve Neavling

A mural in Detroit encourages voters to request their absentee ballots.

Banning abortion affects women’s economic well-being, according to Michigan study

By Mark Richardson, Michigan News Connection

Banning abortion affects women’s economic well-being, according to Michigan study

Unmasking Theatre Bizarre and debunking lies about Prop 3: The top 10 Metro Times headlines

By Alex Washington

Theatre Bizarre's Zombo the Clown.
More

Digital Issue

November 2, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us