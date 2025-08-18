  1. News & Views
  2. Metro Detroit
  1. News & Views
  2. Metro Detroit

Highland Park teen charged with hate crime, murder of transgender woman in Detroit

The killing is “a continuing pattern of vicious attacks and murders on trans women of color,” Prosecutor Worthy says

By
Aug 18, 2025 at 3:17 pm
Share on Nextdoor
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Malique Javon Fails was charged with murdering a transgender woman in Detroit. - Detroit Police Department
Detroit Police Department
Malique Javon Fails was charged with murdering a transgender woman in Detroit.

An 18-year-old Highland Park man was charged with homicide and a hate crime Monday in connection with the brutal death of a transgender woman of color whose body was found behind a laundromat in Detroit.

Malique Javon Fails is accused of fatally assaulting Christina Hayes, 28, of Taylor, on June 21 before robbing her of cash and a cellphone. Police said her body was discovered later that day in an alley on the 17600 block of Woodward.

Hayes suffered severe injuries to her face and neck, police said.

A Detroit police investigation led to Fails’s arrest Friday. He was arraigned Monday in 36th District Court on charges of felony murder, larceny from a person, and a hate crime based on gender identity bias. He was ordered held without bond.

“This case represents a continuing pattern of vicious attacks and murders on trans women of color,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Monday. “Every single citizen of Wayne County has the right to lead their lives and be safe. We will bring the alleged murderer of Christina Hayes to justice.”

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Aug. 26, and a preliminary examination is set for Sept. 2.

If convicted, Fails faces up to life in prison.

Nationwide, violence against transgender and gender-expansive people remains alarmingly high. In 2024, at least 32 of those individuals were murdered across the U.S., according to data compiled by the Human Rights Campaign. A study of 229 fatal incidents found that Black transgender women accounted for roughly 78% of all transgender women murdered in the U.S.

In February, Tahiry Broom, a 29-year-old Black transgender woman, was shot and killed in Detroit. In June 2023, Ashia Davis, another Black transgender woman from Detroit, was shot to death in a hotel. In 2018, Kelly Stough, a Black trans woman, was murdered in Detroit. The killer, former pastor Albert Weathers, later pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

In 2015, then-Detroit Police James Craig pledged to crack down on crimes against LGBTQ+ people, saying many hate crimes go unreported.

“People in the LGBT community often don’t report crimes because there traditionally has not been a strong relationship with police,” Craig said. “We want to change that.”

Craig later appointed Officer Danielle Woods to serve as the department’s LGBTQ+ liaison. She still holds the position.

Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Hotel CEO accused of sexually assaulting manager at Justin Timberlake concert in Detroit

By Steve Neavling

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Opinion: Stop price gouging in grocery stores

By Rashida Tlaib

According to the latest data, more than 47 million Americans are food-insecure.

Duggan’s campaign draws big money from Trump supporters and wealthy GOP donors

By Steve Neavling

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is running for governor as an independent.

All material © 2025 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe