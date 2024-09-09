  1. News & Views
  2. Michigan
  1. News & Views
  2. Michigan
Vote for Best of Detroit 2024 Now Through September 11

Indigenous water protectors protest aging pipeline

Line 5 has been deemed North America’s riskiest crude oil pipeline

By
Sep 9, 2024 at 8:53 am
Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Beneath the Straits of Mackinac is the controversial Line 5 oil and gas pipeline. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Beneath the Straits of Mackinac is the controversial Line 5 oil and gas pipeline.

Indigenous water protectors and allies met at Michigan’s Straits of Mackinac last week, to spotlight the dangers of the 71-year-old Line 5, deemed North America’s riskiest crude oil pipeline.

Headlined by the nonprofit Oil and Water Don’t Mix, the protests featured two main events: The “Pipe Out Paddle Up” in St. Ignace which showcased a flotilla against Enbridge’s Line 5 oil spill risk, followed by the “Water is Life Festival” in Petoskey, celebrating local music and advocacy for ending Line 5’s threat.

Nichole Keway Biber, Michigan organizer for Clean Water Action, a member of the Oil and Water Don’t Mix coalition, explained Indigenous people have been given stewardship over the waters.

“Also really critical to us having lived relationship to our culture and what our teachings are and our instructions are,” Keway Biber explained. “So much of that is to protect and oversee the water and the wildlife.”

Keway Biber emphasized the events focused on the preservation of the Indigenous way of life. Enbridge has maintained Line 5’s safety is exclusively regulated by the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.

Keway Biber noted there are many individuals, both from Michigan and beyond, who treasure and deeply value the Great Lakes but remain unaware of the significant threats posed by Line 5.

“They may not know we’re constantly just a moment away from this catastrophic kind of ruination of those precious fresh waters,” Keway Biber stressed. “It’s powerful for them to first and foremost here about it from people who are committed to protecting the water and the people and the wildlife.”

Enbridge moves up to 540,000 barrels of light crude oil, light synthetic crude oil, and liquefied natural gas through Line 5.

Chrystal Blair, Michigan News Connection
Chrystal Blair is a veteran news broadcaster with more than 30 years of experience in radio and television reporting, producing, and writing. She was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, and earned a degree in Communication/Radio, Television, Film from Eastern Michigan University. Prior to starting her career,...
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Prosecutor Worthy requests funds to investigate cases handled by detective featured in Metro Times series

By Steve Neavling

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy is under fire for failing to investigate cases handled by retired Detroit Detective Barbara Simon.

Palestinian American activist sues Michigan Democrats over ‘voting discrepancies’ for seat on U-M Board of Regents

By Steve Neavling

Huwaida Arraf, a candidate for the University of Michigan Board of Regents, is suing the Michigan Democratic Party.

Uncharted territory: Detroit Lions 2024-25 season preview

By Jim McFarlin and Jimmy Doom

Detroit Lions defensive end Isaac Ukwu (45) in a festive mood.

Exonerated man files criminal complaint against former Detroit detective featured in Metro Times series

By Steve Neavling

Mark Craighead (right) stands with family members of inmates who say they were falsely imprisoned because of the tactics of Detroit Police Detective Barbara Simon.

All material © 2024 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe