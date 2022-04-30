Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

From Detroit's west side to Coachella Valley: The top 10 Metro Times headlines of the week

Here's what our readers clicked on the most

By on Sat, Apr 30, 2022 at 9:21 am

Big Sean and Mike Posner at Coachella 2022 - SCREENGRAB VIA MIKE POSNER / INSTAGRAM
Screengrab via Mike Posner / Instagram
Big Sean and Mike Posner at Coachella 2022

This week, our readers were still very interested in a Detroit fan who bought tickets to the Red NOT Chili Peppers, a cover band for the "Californication" hitmakers, Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Our readers also were interested in what happened to MOCAD's latest executive director, who only held the job for a few short months.

Big Sean brought Detroit to Coachella by bringing out longtime friend, and Southfield native, Mike Posner to perform by his side. Our readers were definitely interested in Posner's emotional video following that performance.

All of that and a little bit more. Here are the top stories of the week:

10. "Metro Detroit artist Monica Molinaro has died, celebration of life planned at the DIA"

9. "Reporter Charlie LeDuff returns to The Detroit News as regular columnist"

8. "‘Star Wars’-themed dining experience planned in Detroit for May the Fourth event"

7. "Mike Posner gives Big Sean his flowers following Coachella performance"

6. "The carne asada sings at Southwest Detroit’s La Jalisciense"

5. "Michigan group: Oil pipeline tunnel plan not in sync with state's climate goals"

4. "Michigan man accused of threatening BLM supporters at Starbucks, leaving nooses for protesters"

3. "Detroit’s MOCAD parts ways with another executive director"

2. "Injury causes Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker to pivot to all-acoustic set at Royal Oak Music Theatre"

1. "Detroit fan ‘fuming’ after accidentally buying tickets for Red Hot Chili Peppers cover band, Red NOT Chili Peppers"

News & Views Slideshows

Social Kitchen 225 E. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-594-4200; socialkitchenandbar.com Chicken and waffles are a brunch favorite, but at Social Kitchen, it’s more than a brunchtime entree — it’s also a cocktail. Social takes what we know about a typical old fashioned and elevates it by adding crispy fried chicken and a waffle biscuit. Photo via Google Maps

30 essential Detroit area brunches you should have tried by now
Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled

Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled
All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022

All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022
All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

