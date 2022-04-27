Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Detroit’s MOCAD parts ways with another executive director

Cara Courage is already out after getting the job in February

By on Wed, Apr 27, 2022 at 6:01 pm

click to enlarge The Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit. - STEVE NEAVLING
Steve Neavling
The Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit.

The Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit has parted ways with yet another executive director, Metro Times has learned.

The museum named Cara Courage as its latest executive director in February, following an 18-month search that started in 2020 in the aftermath of allegations of a toxic workplace under the museum’s previous executive director. But a spokesperson for the museum confirms that as of last week, Courage is no longer with MOCAD.

“MOCAD’s Executive Committee can confirm that the Museum has parted ways with Dr. Cara Courage as executive director,” the spokesperson says. “After lengthy conversations, both Committees decided to rescind their offer of employment. They wish Courage all the best in her future endeavors, and they thank her for her service to the museum.”

No reason for the change in course was given. Courage did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Courage previously served as the head of the Tate Exchange at London’s Tate Modern, experience that was touted by the museum. “Courage brings worldly leadership and expertise from the arts sector with a specialization in collaborative placemaking and activist arts, which she will use to center Detroit’s communities in developing MOCAD as a site for positive social, diverse, and equitable change,” the museum said when it announced her hire.

The spokesperson says that MOCAD is now looking for a new leader, though the role will be somewhat retooled. The search will include Detroit-based candidates.

“MOCAD’s Executive Committee and Search Committee are taking immediate action to move forward with a search process for a new executive leader that aligns with MOCAD’s institutional values; will lead it into an innovative, equitable, and inclusive future; and will serve Detroit by connecting it with the global art world, presenting the best of contemporary art,” the spokesperson says. “The committees will work together to redefine this role to be more strongly focused on the artistic vision of the organization.”

In the meantime, deputy director Marie Madison-Patton will serve as interim leader, the spokesperson says. Madison-Patton previously served as the museum’s director of business operations and will continue to lead in terms of business decisions alongside the new hire, who will focus more on the museum’s artistic vision, the spokesperson says.

The museum’s previous executive director Elysia Borowy-Reeder was fired by the museum for no cause after employees came to the museum’s board with complaints. Borowy-Reeder had led the museum since 2013.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
More
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts & Culture Slideshows

This Corktown home was built for the Detroit Tigers' first owner — let's take a look

This Corktown home was built for the Detroit Tigers’ first owner — let’s take a look
Detroiters march for justice for Patrick Lyoya, the Grand Rapids man killed by a police officer

Detroiters march for justice for Patrick Lyoya, the Grand Rapids man killed by a police officer
All the cosplayers we saw at Astronomicon 5

All the cosplayers we saw at Astronomicon 5
Everything we saw at Olivia Rodrigo’s prom in Detroit

Everything we saw at Olivia Rodrigo’s prom in Detroit

Arts & Culture Slideshows

This Corktown home was built for the Detroit Tigers' first owner — let's take a look

This Corktown home was built for the Detroit Tigers’ first owner — let’s take a look
Detroiters march for justice for Patrick Lyoya, the Grand Rapids man killed by a police officer

Detroiters march for justice for Patrick Lyoya, the Grand Rapids man killed by a police officer
All the cosplayers we saw at Astronomicon 5

All the cosplayers we saw at Astronomicon 5
Everything we saw at Olivia Rodrigo’s prom in Detroit

Everything we saw at Olivia Rodrigo’s prom in Detroit

Arts & Culture Slideshows

This Corktown home was built for the Detroit Tigers' first owner — let's take a look

This Corktown home was built for the Detroit Tigers’ first owner — let’s take a look
Detroiters march for justice for Patrick Lyoya, the Grand Rapids man killed by a police officer

Detroiters march for justice for Patrick Lyoya, the Grand Rapids man killed by a police officer
All the cosplayers we saw at Astronomicon 5

All the cosplayers we saw at Astronomicon 5
Everything we saw at Olivia Rodrigo’s prom in Detroit

Everything we saw at Olivia Rodrigo’s prom in Detroit

Trending

Lil Nas X will kick off his first-ever tour at Detroit's Fillmore

By Alex Washington

Lil Nas X.

Yemeni artist Alia Ali blasts off with far-out, futuristic installation at the Arab American National Museum

By Lee DeVito

Yemeni artist Alia Ali blasts off with far-out, futuristic installation at the Arab American National Museum

Free Will Astrology (April 27-May 3)

By Rob Brezsny

What do the stars have in store for you this week?

With Freep Film Festival and more, documentaries of all stripes land in metro Detroit

By George Elkind

With Freep Film Festival and more, documentaries of all stripes land in metro Detroit

Also in Arts & Culture

Free Will Astrology (April 27-May 3)

By Rob Brezsny

What do the stars have in store for you this week?

Lil Nas X will kick off his first-ever tour at Detroit's Fillmore

By Alex Washington

Lil Nas X.

Flipside Records will throw a Fam Jam Block Party to celebrate new Berkley store

By Randiah Camille Green

Flipside Records’ new location in Berkley.

Habatat Detroit Year of Glass50 exhibit will showcase extraordinary works of art in Royal Oak

By Randiah Camille Green

Glass artwork by Lucy Lyon.
More

Digital Issue

April 27, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us