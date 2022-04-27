Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Mike Posner gives Big Sean his flowers following Coachella performance

The singer was Big Sean's special guest during his set at the festival

By on Wed, Apr 27, 2022 at 11:59 am

Big Sean and Mike Posner at Coachella 2022 - SCREENGRAB VIA MIKE POSNER / INSTAGRAM
Screengrab via Mike Posner / Instagram
Big Sean and Mike Posner at Coachella 2022

Coachella returned to the valley following a two year hiatus because of the pandemic.

This year, the festival brought a little bit of Detroit's west side to the desert, as Big Sean was one of the festival's headlining performances. This would be the rapper's first solo Coachella set after previously making guest appearances in 2016 and 2019.

Big Sean's performance was well-received, as clips from both of the festival's weekends have circulated across social media. While many loved that the "IDFWU" rapper brought out special guests YG and Jhené Aiko during the first weekend, it was his surprise guest on weekend two that really got old Big Sean fans talking.

During his set, Sean brought out his longtime friend Mike Posner, and the two performed "Cooler Than Me" on the Coachella stage. Following the performance, Big Sean paused to not only express his love for Posner, but also for Posner's family, including his dad, who died in 2017.

While many might see their performance as a simple nod to nostalgia, the connection between Big Sean and Mike Posner is a lot deeper than the stage. It was just over a decade ago that both were struggling artists writing music in Mike Posner's basement and performing at local colleges and venues like Club Bleu and The Shelter.

Moments in time that Mike Posner took to Instagram to discuss in an emotional video thanking Big Sean for all that he's done while including clips of the two over the last decade.

It's nice to see the two have taken their friendship and artistry from Detroit to Coachella Valley.

tweet this


Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

About The Author

Alex Washington

Born and raised on Detroit's Westside, Alex Washington is about as Detroit as they come. She judges your coney island order and serves a mean side-eye when anything across Eight Mile is called "Detroit." Her writing has been published in Real Detroit Weekly, The Detroit Free Press, Model D, BLAC magazine, and...
More
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts & Culture Slideshows

This Corktown home was built for the Detroit Tigers' first owner — let's take a look

This Corktown home was built for the Detroit Tigers’ first owner — let’s take a look
Detroiters march for justice for Patrick Lyoya, the Grand Rapids man killed by a police officer

Detroiters march for justice for Patrick Lyoya, the Grand Rapids man killed by a police officer
All the cosplayers we saw at Astronomicon 5

All the cosplayers we saw at Astronomicon 5
Everything we saw at Olivia Rodrigo’s prom in Detroit

Everything we saw at Olivia Rodrigo’s prom in Detroit

Arts & Culture Slideshows

This Corktown home was built for the Detroit Tigers' first owner — let's take a look

This Corktown home was built for the Detroit Tigers’ first owner — let’s take a look
Detroiters march for justice for Patrick Lyoya, the Grand Rapids man killed by a police officer

Detroiters march for justice for Patrick Lyoya, the Grand Rapids man killed by a police officer
All the cosplayers we saw at Astronomicon 5

All the cosplayers we saw at Astronomicon 5
Everything we saw at Olivia Rodrigo’s prom in Detroit

Everything we saw at Olivia Rodrigo’s prom in Detroit

Arts & Culture Slideshows

This Corktown home was built for the Detroit Tigers' first owner — let's take a look

This Corktown home was built for the Detroit Tigers’ first owner — let’s take a look
Detroiters march for justice for Patrick Lyoya, the Grand Rapids man killed by a police officer

Detroiters march for justice for Patrick Lyoya, the Grand Rapids man killed by a police officer
All the cosplayers we saw at Astronomicon 5

All the cosplayers we saw at Astronomicon 5
Everything we saw at Olivia Rodrigo’s prom in Detroit

Everything we saw at Olivia Rodrigo’s prom in Detroit

Trending

Lil Nas X will kick off his first-ever tour at Detroit's Fillmore

By Alex Washington

Lil Nas X.

With Freep Film Festival and more, documentaries of all stripes land in metro Detroit

By George Elkind

With Freep Film Festival and more, documentaries of all stripes land in metro Detroit

Sterling Toles' new MOCAD exhibit will make you question who you really are

By Randiah Camille Green

The artist at work.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony headed to Detroit’s Sound Board at Motor City Casino

By Randiah Camille Green

Wish Bone of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.

Also in Arts & Culture

Free Will Astrology (April 27-May 3)

By Rob Brezsny

What do the stars have in store for you this week?

Lil Nas X will kick off his first-ever tour at Detroit's Fillmore

By Alex Washington

Lil Nas X.

Flipside Records will throw a Fam Jam Block Party to celebrate new Berkley store

By Randiah Camille Green

Flipside Records’ new location in Berkley.

Habatat Detroit Year of Glass50 exhibit will showcase extraordinary works of art in Royal Oak

By Randiah Camille Green

Glass artwork by Lucy Lyon.
More

Digital Issue

April 27, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us