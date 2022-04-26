Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

‘Star Wars’-themed dining experience planned in Detroit for May the Fourth event

Staff pick

By on Tue, Apr 26, 2022 at 10:25 am

click to enlarge The Galactic Brewery Experience will feature out-of-this-world dishes dreamed up by Rock City Eatery's Chef Nikita Sanches. - COURTESY PHOTO
Courtesy photo
The Galactic Brewery Experience will feature out-of-this-world dishes dreamed up by Rock City Eatery's Chef Nikita Sanches.

May the Fourth be with you, nerds. This unofficial Star Wars-themed dining experience, dubbed the Galactic Brewery Experience, will see Rock City Eatery’s Nikita Sanches serving up family-style meals inspired by that galaxy far, far away.

The menu includes out-of-this-world dishes like Naboo Salad, Grilled Endor Bird, Grogu’s Pasta, Jet-Roasted Krayt Dragon with Tatooine Rice, and more.

“I’m using a lot of produce and ingredients that look like something from outer space,” Sanches says. “It’s going to look fun, it’s going to taste good, and it’s going to have unique flavor profiles. … The goal is to kind of just have a fun time and check out for a couple hours from our crazy lives that we’re living nowadays.”

Cosplaying as your favorite character is highly encouraged.

Seatings at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Batch Brewing Co.; 1400 Porter St., Detroit; batchbrewingcompany.com. Tickets are $66 and can be purchased online.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
More
Scroll to read more Food News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Detroit Pizza Bar 7316 W. McNichols Rd., Detroit; 313-646-4601; facebook.com/detroitpizzabar Detroit Pizza Bar is a Black-owned pizza joint located on Detroit’s west side. If that wasn’t great enough, the pizza place has a full service bar and a rooftop terrace.

20 restaurants that have opened — and reopened — in the Detroit area in 2022
Sweetwater Tavern 400 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-962-2210; sweetwatertavern.net Sweetwater marinates their wings for 24 hours, giving your munchies monster a full dose of flavor. Photo via Google Maps

20 Detroit area restaurants that taste amazing when you’re high
Social Kitchen 225 E. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-594-4200; socialkitchenandbar.com Chicken and waffles are a brunch favorite, but at Social Kitchen, it’s more than a brunchtime entree — it’s also a cocktail. Social takes what we know about a typical old fashioned and elevates it by adding crispy fried chicken and a waffle biscuit. Photo via Google Maps

30 essential Detroit area brunches you should have tried by now
Here's all the people (and the bourbon) we saw on day one of the Detroit Bourbon Fest

Here’s all the people (and the bourbon) we saw on day one of the Detroit Bourbon Fest

Food & Drink Slideshows

Detroit Pizza Bar 7316 W. McNichols Rd., Detroit; 313-646-4601; facebook.com/detroitpizzabar Detroit Pizza Bar is a Black-owned pizza joint located on Detroit’s west side. If that wasn’t great enough, the pizza place has a full service bar and a rooftop terrace.

20 restaurants that have opened — and reopened — in the Detroit area in 2022
Sweetwater Tavern 400 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-962-2210; sweetwatertavern.net Sweetwater marinates their wings for 24 hours, giving your munchies monster a full dose of flavor. Photo via Google Maps

20 Detroit area restaurants that taste amazing when you’re high
Social Kitchen 225 E. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-594-4200; socialkitchenandbar.com Chicken and waffles are a brunch favorite, but at Social Kitchen, it’s more than a brunchtime entree — it’s also a cocktail. Social takes what we know about a typical old fashioned and elevates it by adding crispy fried chicken and a waffle biscuit. Photo via Google Maps

30 essential Detroit area brunches you should have tried by now
Here's all the people (and the bourbon) we saw on day one of the Detroit Bourbon Fest

Here’s all the people (and the bourbon) we saw on day one of the Detroit Bourbon Fest

Food & Drink Slideshows

Detroit Pizza Bar 7316 W. McNichols Rd., Detroit; 313-646-4601; facebook.com/detroitpizzabar Detroit Pizza Bar is a Black-owned pizza joint located on Detroit’s west side. If that wasn’t great enough, the pizza place has a full service bar and a rooftop terrace.

20 restaurants that have opened — and reopened — in the Detroit area in 2022
Sweetwater Tavern 400 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-962-2210; sweetwatertavern.net Sweetwater marinates their wings for 24 hours, giving your munchies monster a full dose of flavor. Photo via Google Maps

20 Detroit area restaurants that taste amazing when you’re high
Social Kitchen 225 E. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-594-4200; socialkitchenandbar.com Chicken and waffles are a brunch favorite, but at Social Kitchen, it’s more than a brunchtime entree — it’s also a cocktail. Social takes what we know about a typical old fashioned and elevates it by adding crispy fried chicken and a waffle biscuit. Photo via Google Maps

30 essential Detroit area brunches you should have tried by now
Here's all the people (and the bourbon) we saw on day one of the Detroit Bourbon Fest

Here’s all the people (and the bourbon) we saw on day one of the Detroit Bourbon Fest

Trending

Asian-influenced Tigerlily to open at former Antihero in downtown Ferndale

By Steve Neavling

Tigerlily is scheduled to open in downtown Ferndale this summer.

Detroit’s SuperCrisp serves up American faves with an Asian twist

By Jane Slaughter

Detroit’s SuperCrisp serves up American faves with an Asian twist

Ready Player One in downtown Detroit is closed and being replaced with Pizza Cat

By Randiah Camille Green

Goodbye Ready Player One, hello Pizza Cat.

Celebration of life planned for Detroit BBQ Company founder Tim Idzikowski, dead at 36

By Lee DeVito

Celebration of life planned for Detroit BBQ Company founder Tim Idzikowski, dead at 36

Also in Food & Drink

Detroit’s SuperCrisp serves up American faves with an Asian twist

By Jane Slaughter

Detroit’s SuperCrisp serves up American faves with an Asian twist

Bon Appetit introduces Ypsilanti to Guinean cuisine

By Tom Perkins

Bon Appetit Cuisine’s red snapper.

Birmingham’s posh Madam restaurant makes the Daxton a destination hotel

By Jane Slaughter

Tagliolini with Calabrian sausage, rapini, pecorino, Fisheye Farms spinach, and pickled pepper.

Trap Vegan carves out a plant-based oasis in northwest Detroit

By Tom Perkins

A meatless slider and tots from Trap Vegan in Detroit.

Digital Issue

April 20, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us