‘Star Wars’-themed dining experience planned in Detroit for May the Fourth event

click to enlarge Courtesy photo The Galactic Brewery Experience will feature out-of-this-world dishes dreamed up by Rock City Eatery's Chef Nikita Sanches.

May the Fourth be with you, nerds. This unofficial Star Wars-themed dining experience, dubbed the Galactic Brewery Experience, will see Rock City Eatery’s Nikita Sanches serving up family-style meals inspired by that galaxy far, far away.

The menu includes out-of-this-world dishes like Naboo Salad, Grilled Endor Bird, Grogu’s Pasta, Jet-Roasted Krayt Dragon with Tatooine Rice, and more.

“I’m using a lot of produce and ingredients that look like something from outer space,” Sanches says. “It’s going to look fun, it’s going to taste good, and it’s going to have unique flavor profiles. … The goal is to kind of just have a fun time and check out for a couple hours from our crazy lives that we’re living nowadays.”

Cosplaying as your favorite character is highly encouraged.

Seatings at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Batch Brewing Co.; 1400 Porter St., Detroit; batchbrewingcompany.com. Tickets are $66 and can be purchased online.

