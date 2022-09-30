Election tampering and an alleged prank call from Trump: The top 10 Metro Times headlines

click to enlarge
Shutterstock.com
Former President Donald Trump.
This week, the hot topic in Detroit was ShotSpotter, and our readers were interested in what's happening with the city with the surveillance technology.
Congresswoman Debbie Dingell also claimed that former President Donald Trump prank called her in a new book by reporter Maggie Haberman that chronicles Trump's presidency, set for release on Oct. 4.
All of that and a little more. Here are the top stories of the week:
10. "
9. "
8. "
7. "
6. "
5. "
4. "
3. "
2. "
1. "