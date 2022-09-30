Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

Election tampering and an alleged prank call from Trump: The top 10 Metro Times headlines

Here’s what our readers were interested in this week

By on Fri, Sep 30, 2022 at 10:27 am

click to enlarge Former President Donald Trump. - Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com
Former President Donald Trump.

This week, the hot topic in Detroit was ShotSpotter, and our readers were interested in what's happening with the city with the surveillance technology.

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell also claimed that former President Donald Trump prank called her in a new book by reporter Maggie Haberman that chronicles Trump's presidency, set for release on Oct. 4.

All of that and a little more. Here are the top stories of the week:

10. "Opinion: ShotSpotter profits off fears of gun violence"

9. " Michigan election worker charged with tampering with primary election equipment"

8. "Detroit councilman slams colleagues for postponing vote on ShotSpotter technology"

7. "Secret concert series Sofar Sounds is still going strong in Detroit"

6. "Debbie Dingell claims Trump prank called her in new book"

5. "Fried chicken fave Chick-fil-A opens Southfield location"

4. "Underground cocktail bar opens in Detroit’s Milwaukee Junction neighborhood"

3. "‘For the heads’: An oral history of EXAT, Detroit’s legendary ’90s experimental and ambient techno night at Zoot’s Coffeehouse"

2. "Michigan body builder pleads guilty to assaulting officers during Jan. 6 insurrection"

1. "It doesn’t take a prophet to see where white Christian nationalism is leading the Republican Party"

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Alex Washington

Born and raised on Detroit's Westside, Alex Washington is about as Detroit as they come. She judges your coney island order and serves a mean side-eye when anything across Eight Mile is called "Detroit." Her writing has been published in Real Detroit Weekly, The Detroit Free Press, Model D, BLAC magazine, and...
More
Scroll to read more ICYMI articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Trending

Michigan body builder pleads guilty to assaulting officers during Jan. 6 insurrection

By Steve Neavling

Smoke rises after police used pepper spray against Pro-Trump supporters on Jan. 6, 2021.

What happens if Republicans reclaim the U.S. House in November?

By Jeffrey C. Billman

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy with Donald Trump in 2019.

Michigan election worker charged with tampering with primary election equipment

By Steve Neavling

A Michigan man is accused of tampering with the August primary election in Gaines Township in Kent County.

City of Detroit begins demolishing a portion of the sprawling, storied Packard Plant

By Steve Neavling

Demolition begins on a portion of the abandoned Packard Plant on Detroit's east side.

Also in News & Views

Letters to the editor: How do you say ‘How rude!’ in French?

By Lee DeVito

We've got mail.

Youth pastor sentenced to 13 years in prison for sexual abuse involving Michigan Christian camp

By Ryan Krull

Molly Rodgers speaks to the media after the sentencing of Jesse Vargas.

City of Detroit begins demolishing a portion of the sprawling, storied Packard Plant

By Steve Neavling

Demolition begins on a portion of the abandoned Packard Plant on Detroit's east side.

What happens if Republicans reclaim the U.S. House in November?

By Jeffrey C. Billman

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy with Donald Trump in 2019.
More

Digital Issue

September 28, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us