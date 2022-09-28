Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

Debbie Dingell claims Trump prank called her in new book

The bizarre anecdote is one of many in reporter Maggie Haberman’s new book, ‘Confidence Man’

By on Wed, Sep 28, 2022 at 10:36 am

click to enlarge Congresswoman Debbie Dingell addresses the Women's March in Ann Arbor on January 21, 2017. - Susan Montgomery, Shutterstock
Susan Montgomery, Shutterstock
Congresswoman Debbie Dingell addresses the Women's March in Ann Arbor on January 21, 2017.

Shortly after she said she would vote to impeach former President Donald Trump in 2019, U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell of Michigan says she got a mysterious phone call. She had also recently condemned Trump for speaking ill of her late husband, U.S. Rep. John Dingell, at a rally.

The caller claimed to be a reporter from the Washington Post, though Dingell did not recognize his name. But he sounded an awful lot like Trump, and the quotes never appeared in a Washington Post story.

That’s according to a Post review of Confidence Man, a new book by New York Times reporter and Trump chronicler Maggie Haberman.

“The man asked Dingell if she was looking for an apology from Trump,” Haberman writes. “No, she replied, merely that people could be civil to one another. As the man talked, Dingell couldn’t shake the idea that his voice sounded like that of the forty-fifth president.”

It’s not far-fetched. Starting in the 1980s, Trump used the alias “John Bannon” to lie to reporters about his wealth, and following a lawsuit, Trump admitted as much, testifying under oath in 1990 that “I believe on occasion I used that name.” (Also, Trump’s 16-year-old son is named Barron.)

The new book details other strange claims, including that Trump had to be dissuaded from bombing Mexican drug labs and that Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s husband warned Hillary Clinton that Russians might try to poison Clinton through a handshake with Trump during the 2016 debates.

A Trump spokesman denied the allegations to the Washington Post. “While coastal elites obsess over boring books chock full of anonymously-sourced fairytales, America is a nation in decline,” Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich told the Post. “President Trump is focused on Saving America, and there’s nothing the Fake News can do about it.”

Hmmm, that sure sounds like something Trump would say.

Meanwhile, Haberman is facing backlash for allegedly withholding damning information on Trump to sell her book.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
More
Scroll to read more Politics & Elections articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Trending

It doesn’t take a prophet to see where white Christian nationalism is leading the Republican Party

By Jeffrey C. Billman

Modern evangelicalism is as much a cultural identity as it is a set of cohesive religious beliefs, and this cultural identity is fully enmeshed in the Republican Party.

Detroit councilman slams colleagues for postponing vote on ShotSpotter technology

By Steve Neavling

Detroit councilman slams colleagues for postponing vote on ShotSpotter technology

Opinion: ShotSpotter profits off fears of gun violence

By Rebecca Smith

As the only provider of city-scale gunshot detection systems in the United States, ShotSpotter effectively has a monopoly on the market.

Savage Love: My wife wants an open marriage in theory, but seems to be against it in practice

By Dan Savage

Also in News & Views

Savage Love: My wife wants an open marriage in theory, but seems to be against it in practice

By Dan Savage

The Amazing Trumpkin

By Tom Tomorrow

The Amazing Trumpkin

Extra-absorbent disaster

By Clay Jones

Extra-absorbent disaster

Detroit councilman slams colleagues for postponing vote on ShotSpotter technology

By Steve Neavling

Detroit councilman slams colleagues for postponing vote on ShotSpotter technology
More

Digital Issue

September 28, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us