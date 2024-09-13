  1. News & Views
  2. Politics & Elections
  1. News & Views
  2. Politics & Elections

Detroit hip-hop community and leaders come together for ‘Vote or Else’ event

The event includes a town hall, debate, and music performances

By
Sep 13, 2024 at 3:49 pm
The “Vote or Else” event is planned for Tuesday, Sept. 17 at Detroit’s Huntington Place convention center.
The “Vote or Else” event is planned for Tuesday, Sept. 17 at Detroit’s Huntington Place convention center. Courtesy of Vote or Else
Share on Nextdoor

Whether it’s a lack of trust in the U.S. political system or simply not liking the candidates, Detroit has always struggled with low voter turnout in regional and presidential elections. According to a July 2024 report from University of Michigan, about 12% of Detroiters who are eligible to vote reported they were unlikely to cast a vote in this November’s election. In June, Detroit elections administrator Daniel Baxter told Outlier Media that of Detroit’s 513,000 registered voters, about 127,000 are inactive.

To combat this, community leaders, hip-hop artists, content creators, and national media personalities will come together for Mobilize Justice’s "“Vote or Else” event on Tuesday, Sept. 17, which is also Voter Registration Day. Hosted at Detroit’s Huntington Place convention center, Vote or Else is a full day of programming aimed at increasing voter registration and turnout and is held in partnership with the office of Mary Sheffield and the Detroit Entertainment Commission.

The event will feature a town hall forum at 5 p.m., followed by a debate at 8:30 p.m. with actor Hill Harper, activists Tamika Mallory, Beanie Sigel, Jadakiss, Black Thought of The Roots, Pusha T and more. That will be followed by surprise musical performances starting at 9:30 p.m.

An EP music project produced by Helluva, Havoc from Mobb Deep, Chris Store, Playa Haze, Plu20 Nash, and others is set to include contributions from Beanie Sigel, Symba, Freeway, Jadakiss, Miles Minnick, Jay Electronica, Benny the Butcher, Black Thought, Styles P, Icewear Vezzo, Rick Williams, Westside Boogie, Bun B, Baby Money, and more.

The day’s programming will also include a voter mobilization project in Detroit in the morning as well as a visit to Wayne State University.

“Vote or Else is a campaign that truly represents where we are as a country; it’s a call to action for our communities to unite against hate and disinformation by exercising the rights our elders fought for,” says organizer and pastor Mike McBride. “As we gather in Detroit, we’re bringing together faith leaders, musicians, cultural influencers, designers, activists, and activists dedicated to civic engagement ahead of the 2024 elections. We know our future hangs in the balance, and we must vote because our lives depend on it.”

Overall, the hip-hop community has been engaged in this year’s presidential election. New York rapper Cardi B and Atlanta native Quavo had publicly endorsed Kamala Harris, while rappers Sada Baby, Peezy, and Icewear Vezzo have expressed support for Donald Trump.

The Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement reported in 2021 that only 43% of Black voters between 18-29 voted in the 2020 presidential election. This is one of the main demographics Vote or Else is seeking to encourage.

The campaign has garnered the kind of presence from the hip-hop community that hasn’t been seen since 2004’s “Vote or Die” campaign, when you had hip-hop artists like Eve and LL Cool J encouraging America’s youth to vote by doing commercial spots on issues like gun control.

More information is available at blackchurchpac.org/orelse.

Event Details
Vote Or Else Town Hall

Vote Or Else Town Hall

Tue., Sept. 17, 5-9:30 p.m.

Huntington Place 1 Washington Blvd, Detroit Detroit

Buy Tickets

Kahn Santori Davison
Kahn Santori Davison is from Detroit, Michigan. He's a husband and father of four and a self-described, "Kid who loves rap music." He's been featured on Hip-Hop Evolution and Hip-Hop Uncovered. He's also a Cave Canem fellow, author of the poetry book Blaze (Willow Books), a recipient of a 2015 Kresge Literary...
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Michigan inmate wins $100 million judgment against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs for sexual assault

By Eddie B. Allen Jr. and Bill Proctor

Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith, left, has successfully sued music mogul Sean Combs.

AG Nessel charges 11 over pro-Palestinian demonstrations at University of Michigan

By Steve Neavling

AG Nessel charges 11 over pro-Palestinian demonstrations at University of Michigan

AG Nessel shuts down MSU Larry Nassar investigation after document review

By Steve Neavling

Dana Nessel.

Lawsuit filed after field trip goes horribly wrong at Auburn Hills test track

By Steve Neavling

Lawsuit filed after field trip goes horribly wrong at Auburn Hills test track

All material © 2024 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe