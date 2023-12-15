Despite Michigan’s distracted driving law, phone use is increasing following initial drop

click to enlarge Shutterstock It’s against the law to use a cellphone with your hands while driving in Michigan.

On June 30, Michigan banned the use of cellphones while driving unless using hands-free technology like voice commands or Bluetooth.

After the law went into effect, distracted driving dropped by 10.8%, according to a study published last month by Cambridge Mobile Telematics, which analyzes data from cellphones, connected vehicles, and other third-party devices. The firm estimates that drop prevented 2,800 crashes, eight fatalities, and $78 million in damages.

That’s certainly a good thing, but the study also made troubling findings. About three months after the law went into effect, distracted driving in Michigan has increased each month. By five months, it was just 7.1% lower than before the law.

Cambridge Mobile Telematics has found that generally, the impact of distracted driving laws fades over time as media attention fades. They found a case study in Ohio, where new distracted driving laws went into effect in April. CMT attributes a sustained campaign by the Ohio government, including a six-month grace period where police officers let offenders off with a warning, as leading to lower rates of distracted driving. That grace period ended in October, which gave the awareness campaign an additional boost.

click to enlarge Cambridge Mobile Telematics Michigan’s distracted driving law saw an initial drop in phone use while driving, but that effect has diminished over time.

“Ohio has run this playbook well,” CMT reports. “As a result, the law has high awareness levels among Ohio drivers. And, as we’ve argued, awareness of hands-free laws leads to lower levels of distracted driving.”

So Michigan motorists, consider this your reminder not to be distracted by your cellphone while driving. First-time offenders face a $100 fine and/or 16 hours of community service, while second offenses warrant a $250 fine and/or 24 hours of community service. Repeat offenders could be ordered to take a driving-improvement course, and fines are doubled if distracted driving results in a doubling of civil fines.

More information about the laws is available at michigan.gov.

