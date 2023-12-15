Despite Michigan’s distracted driving law, phone use is increasing following initial drop

A study of phone data highlights a common challenge with enforcing such laws — the initial impact tends to diminish as awareness fades

By on Fri, Dec 15, 2023 at 11:03 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge It’s against the law to use a cellphone with your hands while driving in Michigan. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
It’s against the law to use a cellphone with your hands while driving in Michigan.

On June 30, Michigan banned the use of cellphones while driving unless using hands-free technology like voice commands or Bluetooth.

After the law went into effect, distracted driving dropped by 10.8%, according to a study published last month by Cambridge Mobile Telematics, which analyzes data from cellphones, connected vehicles, and other third-party devices. The firm estimates that drop prevented 2,800 crashes, eight fatalities, and $78 million in damages.

That’s certainly a good thing, but the study also made troubling findings. About three months after the law went into effect, distracted driving in Michigan has increased each month. By five months, it was just 7.1% lower than before the law.

Cambridge Mobile Telematics has found that generally, the impact of distracted driving laws fades over time as media attention fades. They found a case study in Ohio, where new distracted driving laws went into effect in April. CMT attributes a sustained campaign by the Ohio government, including a six-month grace period where police officers let offenders off with a warning, as leading to lower rates of distracted driving. That grace period ended in October, which gave the awareness campaign an additional boost.

click to enlarge Michigan’s distracted driving law saw an initial drop in phone use while driving, but that effect has diminished over time. - Cambridge Mobile Telematics
Cambridge Mobile Telematics
Michigan’s distracted driving law saw an initial drop in phone use while driving, but that effect has diminished over time.

“Ohio has run this playbook well,” CMT reports. “As a result, the law has high awareness levels among Ohio drivers. And, as we’ve argued, awareness of hands-free laws leads to lower levels of distracted driving.”

So Michigan motorists, consider this your reminder not to be distracted by your cellphone while driving. First-time offenders face a $100 fine and/or 16 hours of community service, while second offenses warrant a $250 fine and/or 24 hours of community service. Repeat offenders could be ordered to take a driving-improvement course, and fines are doubled if distracted driving results in a doubling of civil fines.

More information about the laws is available at michigan.gov.

Related
Whitmer signs legislation to curb distracted driving in Michigan

Whitmer signs legislation to curb distracted driving in Michigan: Those who are caught using their phones while driving will face fines

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

Scroll to read more Michigan News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Detroit workers dump thousands of used absentee ballot envelopes

By Steve Neavling

Thousands of absentee ballot envelopes were unloaded at a dump in Detroit.

Macomb County porn star charged for role in Jan. 6 riot

By Steve Neavling

Paul Caloia, of Roseville, has been charged for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Wayne County Sheriff under fire for soliciting cash donations for his mom

By Steve Neavling

Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington.

Detroit Jewish leader Samantha Woll believed to have been killed by burglar, not hate crime

By Eddie B. Allen Jr.

Detroit Jewish leader Samantha Woll believed to have been killed by burglar, not hate crime

Also in News & Views

Lapointe: In the Samantha Woll murder case, city uneasy despite arrest

By Joe Lapointe

Lafayette Park’s Mies Van der Rohe Townhouses, where Woll lived.

Wayne County Sheriff under fire for soliciting cash donations for his mom

By Steve Neavling

Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington.

Detroit Jewish leader Samantha Woll believed to have been killed by burglar, not hate crime

By Eddie B. Allen Jr.

Detroit Jewish leader Samantha Woll believed to have been killed by burglar, not hate crime

Macomb County porn star charged for role in Jan. 6 riot

By Steve Neavling

Paul Caloia, of Roseville, has been charged for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
More

Digital Issue

December 13, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Threads icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us