Controversy over Trump event leads to Livingston County’s sheriff resignation from nonprofit board

click to enlarge AP Photo/Evan Vucci Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump spoke about crime and safety during a campaign event at the Livingston County Sheriff's Office on Aug. 20 in Howell. Standing behind him is Livingston County Sheriff Michael Murphy.

Livingston County Sheriff Michael Murphy has stepped down from his position on a nonprofit organization dedicated to advocating for victims of sexual and domestic abuse in the wake of his controversial decision to host former President Donald Trump at the sheriff’s office last month.

The Michigan Bureau of Elections is investigating Murphy after Metro Times reported that he may have violated state law by using taxpayer resources to support a political candidate.

Murphy voluntarily resigned from the Board of Directors for the LOCASA Center, which provides services for victims of child abuse, domestic violence and sexual violence.

Sources who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal said many board members were furious and called on Murphy’s resignation.

It was also a strange choice for Murphy, ostensibly an advocate for sexual abuse victims, to show support for Trump, who has admitted to groping women and was found liable last year for sexually abusing and defaming E. Jean Carroll.

In his resignation notice, Murphy expressed that his decision was made to avoid overshadowing the important work of LACASA. He emphasized his long-standing commitment to the organization.

“As a board member for close to 25 years, I have always been an advocate for LACASA, using my time, talents, and money to help where I could,” Murphy said in a statement after a Metro Times inquiry. “I have never intentionally or unintentionally done anything to hurt the organization, and it’s unfortunate some can’t see that.”

LACASA Board Chair Patricia Claffey reassured that the organization’s vital work continues without interruption, highlighting LACASA’s four-decade commitment to providing a safe space for victims and survivors.

“For more than 40 years, LACASA has provided a safe and supportive environment for victims and survivors of child abuse, domestic violence, and sexual violence, and a place where they are believed, trusted, and empowered,” Claffey said. “We thank Sheriff Murphy for his service to our organization, and will continue to work closely with him and his staff as our law enforcement partners.”

LACASA President & CEO Bobette Schrandt echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the organization’s strong relationship with local law enforcement, which she said will remain unchanged. Schrandt also underscored LACASA’s unwavering focus on the needs of victims and survivors.

“We are proud of our unwavering commitment to advocate for survivors,” Schrandt stated. “We thank Sheriff Murphy for the years he spent on our board, and for recognizing that there is no room for distraction from our critical mission.”

The Michigan Campaign Finance Act makes it a crime punishable by up to 93 days in jail to use public resources to support a political candidate.

A day before Trump’s arrival, Murphy claimed in a video that the former president’s appearance was not a political event.

“Let me make a couple of things clear: One, this is not a political event. This is a press conference,” Murphy said.

The event forced the closure of multiple courts, as well as the offices of the prosecutor, magistrate, parole officers, and the probation department.

A campaign event by Trump’s running mate JD Vance at the Shelby Township PoliceDepartment is also being investigated.