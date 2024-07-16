  1. Music
Michigan native Ingrid Andress says she was drunk during National Anthem

The country singer from Southfield plans on checking in to rehab

By
Jul 16, 2024 at 2:00 pm
click to enlarge Ingrid Andress attends the 2019 CMT Music Awards in 2019 in Nashville. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Ingrid Andress attends the 2019 CMT Music Awards in 2019 in Nashville.

The woman who sang a widely panned version of the “Star-Spangled Banner” during Major League Baseball’s 2024 Home Run Derby on Monday says she was drunk during the performance and will check into rehab.

“I’m not gonna bullshit y’all, I was drunk last night,” Andress wrote in a post on Instagram on Tuesday. “I’m checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need. That was not me last night.”

She added, “I apologize to MLB, all the fans, and this country I love so much for that rendition. I’ll let y’all know how rehab is, I hear it’s super fun.”

Originally from Southfield and now based in Nashville, Andress’s 2021 debut album Lady Like earned three Grammy nominations, including for Best New Artist, Best Country Album, and Best Country Song for “More Hearts Than Mine.”

More recently, she also earned a nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for her collaboration with Sam Hunt, “Wishful Drinking.”

Her off-kilter National Anthem performance on Monday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, drew widespread mockery, with viewers calling it worse than than the infamously bad rendition by the Black Eyed Peas’ Fergie at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game.

We’re glad to hear that Andress is seeking rehab and hope she is able to get the help she needs.

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

