Metro Detroit’s Uncle Sam Jam features Hinder, Fuel, Queensryche, and more

The musical lineup for this weekend’s 13th annual Uncle Sam Jam in Woodhaven has been announced.

Performances include Queen tribute band Simply Queen on Thursday; alternative rock bands Hinder and Fuel on Friday; Queensryche, Lynch Mob, and Vinny Appice’s Sabbath Knights (Black Sabbath tribute) on Saturday; and the Family Tradition band on Sunday.

Other highlights include more than 30 carnival attractions, Monster Truck rides, and a cornhole tournament. All-day ride passes are available for $27 on Family Fun Day on Thursday, or $25 in advance.

Friday night will feature a fireworks show, and there will be a drone show on Saturday.

The festival is held at Civic Center Park. The full schedule for the free-to-attend family-friendly festival is available at unclesamjamfest.com.