Metro Detroit’s Uncle Sam Jam features Hinder, Fuel, Queensryche, and more

The free festival includes carnival rides, fireworks, a classic car show, and more

Jul 8, 2024 at 11:49 am
Uncle Sam Jam returns to Woodhaven July 11-14.
Uncle Sam Jam returns to Woodhaven July 11-14. Courtesy photo
The musical lineup for this weekend’s 13th annual Uncle Sam Jam in Woodhaven has been announced.

Performances include Queen tribute band Simply Queen on Thursday; alternative rock bands Hinder and Fuel on Friday; Queensryche, Lynch Mob, and Vinny Appice’s Sabbath Knights (Black Sabbath tribute) on Saturday; and the Family Tradition band on Sunday.

Other highlights include more than 30 carnival attractions, Monster Truck rides, and a cornhole tournament. All-day ride passes are available for $27 on Family Fun Day on Thursday, or $25 in advance.

Friday night will feature a fireworks show, and there will be a drone show on Saturday.

The festival is held at Civic Center Park. The full schedule for the free-to-attend family-friendly festival is available at unclesamjamfest.com.

