Taylor Swift tribute concert in Lake Orion to support victims of gun violence

If you’re a Swiftie, you won’t want to miss this upcoming festival.

Not only will you enjoy the music of one of the world’s biggest superstars, but you’ll also be supporting a great local cause.

SwiftieFest 2024, a touring show celebrating the music of Taylor Swift, will take place at Wildwood Amphitheater in Lake Orion on July 12 at 7 p.m. and July 13 at noon.

The festival will feature a live concert showcasing Taylor Swift’s greatest hits, performed by the tribute band Sparks Fly. Friday’s performance will include a special appearance by Lilly MacPhee, while Saturday’s matinee will feature special guest Ali McManus.

The show promises to capture “the essence of Taylor Swift’s music and style.”

In addition to entertainment, a portion of each ticket sold will be donated to two local nonprofits: The Community Foundation of Greater Rochester, supporting victims of the Brooklands Splash Pad shooting in Rochester Hills, and Mission Oakland, established to support law enforcement in Oakland County. The donations will assist the widow and three daughters of deputy Bradley Reckling, who was killed in the line of duty during the Rochester Hills shooting.

“We stepped up for Oxford Strong and are honored to continue contributing to these meaningful causes and support our community during these challenging times,” Brian Major, executive producer of Wildwood Amphitheater, said in a statement. “SwiftieFest 2024 is not just about celebrating today’s most popular music; it’s about coming together to make a positive impact and uplift a community in need.”

General admission tickets for SwiftieFest 2024 are $20 for adults (with up to two children under 12 admitted free per ticket), and VIP tickets available for $30. Tickets are available now and can be purchased online at orion.events, or at the door for $5 more.