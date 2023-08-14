Michigan Science Center takes us to Mars in new exhibit

While the boys go to Jupiter to get more stupider, we’re going to ‘Build a Human Habitat on Mars’

By on Mon, Aug 14, 2023 at 1:24 pm

click to enlarge We’ll take any chance to leave this planet, even if it’s just museum habitat. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
We’ll take any chance to leave this planet, even if it’s just museum habitat.

If you’re anything like us (people who are still watching X-Files reruns and fantasizing about leaving this planet), a new edition to the Michigan Science Center will excite you.

The museum has added a new component to its Sun, Earth, Universe exhibit that takes visitors to Mars. Build a Human Habitat on Mars is a hands-on exhibit that imagines how humans could survive and thrive on the Red Planet.

Visitors will explore ways to get drinking water, oxygen, and shelter on the planet as well as special efforts and resources needed to stay “physically and mentally healthy living on a completely different planet,” according to a press release. (Because we’re totally nailing mental health here on Earth.)

The exhibit also encourages visitors to design their own imaginary habitats and think of creative solutions to the challenges of living on Mars.

“Space has fascinated people for thousands of years, and Mars is no exception. We are very excited to expand our Sun, Earth, Universe exhibit to include contemporary explorations of the Red Planet,” Michigan Science Center President and CEO Christian Greer said. “Like many of our exhibits, this new element uses informal learning and hands-on interactivity to put our guests at the center of science, which is core to what we do here at Mi-Sci.”

Sun, Earth, Universe debuted in 2019 with more than 500 square feet of interactive exhibits from theNational Informal STEM Education Network. It includes activities like designing your own spacecraft model, viewing images of the Sun at different periods of activity, and detecting invisible objects.

Build a Human Habitat on Mars is included in general admission to the Science Center, which costs $18 for adults or $14 for children and seniors. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and until 8 p.m. the first Friday of the month.

For more info, see mi-sci.org

Location Details

Michigan Science Center

5020 John R St., Detroit Detroit

313-577-8400

Michigan Science Center

Randiah Camille Green

Randiah Camille Green
