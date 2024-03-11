Local artists can connect at 313 Day Detroit Artists Market

click to enlarge
Old English D earrings by Art Nuts.
In honor of 313 Day, local “art dealer” Art Nuttz
is hosting a Detroit Artists Market at Extra Crispy Studios. The free event will feature art, streetwear, toys, home goods, and fashion, all crafted by Detroit artists. The hope is for the market to not only allow local artists to sell and showcase their work, but also be a place for connecting with fellow creative people in the city. There will also be models, videographers, stylists, photographers, designers, and more present, so you could meet your next collaborator or even just make a new friend. Food will also be provided by Chef Fresh and music will be spun by DJ Tiptonaires. Extra Crispy Studios announced on March 6 that they are moving from their Michigan Avenue space on April 1
, so this may be one of your last chances to visit. While the upcoming event is free to attend, $25 tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite
for anyone who wants a special 313 Day gift bag.