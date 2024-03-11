  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Things to Do
  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Things to Do
UNITED WE BRUNCH - RETURNS MARCH 23

Local artists can connect at 313 Day Detroit Artists Market

This may be one of the last chances to visit Extra Crispy Studious before it moves

By
Mar 11, 2024 at 2:53 pm
Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Old English D earrings by Art Nuts. - Instagram, @artnuttz
Instagram, @artnuttz
Old English D earrings by Art Nuts.
In honor of 313 Day, local “art dealer” Art Nuttz is hosting a Detroit Artists Market at Extra Crispy Studios. The free event will feature art, streetwear, toys, home goods, and fashion, all crafted by Detroit artists. The hope is for the market to not only allow local artists to sell and showcase their work, but also be a place for connecting with fellow creative people in the city. There will also be models, videographers, stylists, photographers, designers, and more present, so you could meet your next collaborator or even just make a new friend. Food will also be provided by Chef Fresh and music will be spun by DJ Tiptonaires. Extra Crispy Studios announced on March 6 that they are moving from their Michigan Avenue space on April 1, so this may be one of your last chances to visit. While the upcoming event is free to attend, $25 tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite for anyone who wants a special 313 Day gift bag.
Location Details

Extra Crispy Studios

4859 Michigan Ave, Detroit

3139092909

linktr.ee/extracrispy4u

laylamcmurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about food, music, art, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, Metromode, and other various Michigan publications.

Subscribe to our Newsletter
Tim Allen in 2023.
By Lee DeVito
Norwest Gallery has a “Hype Market Gift Shop” that sells affordable art.
By Randiah Camille Green
By Rob Brezsny
Atwater Brewery has been serving suds in Detroit's historic Rivertown since 1997.
By Layla McMurtrie

All material © 2024 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe