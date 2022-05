Jack Harlow will bring tour to Detroit's Fox Theatre this fall

click to enlarge Jimmy Fontaine Jack Harlow.

Jack Harlow will take a "First Class" trip to Detroit this fall when he stops at Fox Theatre as part of his Come Home The Kids Miss You tour.The rapper took to social media to announce the 22-city tour and will bring along rap duo City Girls to open the show.The tour announcement comes only a two days after the "Whats Poppin" rapper released his second studio album of the same name.The October 2 show won't be Harlow's first time in Detroit. The rapper performed for a sold-out show at the Fillmore last September, even posting a photo on Instagram in front of Sweetwater Tavern before the performance.