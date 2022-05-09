Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Jack Harlow will bring tour to Detroit's Fox Theatre this fall

The City Girls will join the rapper on his North American tour

By on Mon, May 9, 2022 at 3:53 pm

click to enlarge Jack Harlow. - JIMMY FONTAINE
Jimmy Fontaine
Jack Harlow.

Jack Harlow will take a "First Class" trip to Detroit this fall when he stops at Fox Theatre as part of his Come Home The Kids Miss You tour.

The rapper took to social media to announce the 22-city tour and will bring along rap duo City Girls to open the show. The tour announcement comes only a two days after the "Whats Poppin" rapper released his second studio album of the same name.

The October 2 show won't be Harlow's first time in Detroit. The rapper performed for a sold-out show at the Fillmore last September, even posting a photo on Instagram in front of Sweetwater Tavern before the performance.

Tickets begin at $39.50 and will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 13, on ticketmaster.com.
Arts & Culture Slideshows

Fans at Detroit's Space Dive event on Friday.

All the 'Star Wars' fans we saw celebrating May the Fourth in Detroit
This $2 million Grand Rapids home was built for a cable car pioneer

This $2 million Grand Rapids home was built for a cable car pioneer
This Corktown home was built for the Detroit Tigers' first owner — let's take a look

This Corktown home was built for the Detroit Tigers’ first major league owner — let’s take a look
Detroiters march for justice for Patrick Lyoya, the Grand Rapids man killed by a police officer

Detroiters march for justice for Patrick Lyoya, the Grand Rapids man killed by a police officer

