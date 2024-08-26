  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Things to Do
  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Things to Do
Vote for Best of Detroit 2024 Now Through September 11

InsideOut Literary Arts brings ‘If the River Could Sing’ youth event back to Detroit’s riverfront

The free annual event offers a night of poetry, music, and family activities along the Detroit River

By
Aug 26, 2024 at 2:32 pm
InsideOut Literary Arts is one of the nation’s leading youth writing programs.
InsideOut Literary Arts is one of the nation’s leading youth writing programs. Facebook, InsideOut Literary Arts
Share on Nextdoor

For the third year in a row, InsideOut Literary Arts is bringing the literary world outdoors with If the River Could Sing: A Celebration of Writing and River, set for Sept. 12 from 5:30-9 p.m. at Robert C. Valade Park along Detroit’s riverfront.

Since 1995, InsideOut Literary Arts has been helping Detroit’s youth build literary and academic skills through creative writing, becoming one of the nation’s leading youth writing programs.

If the River Could Sing is inspired by the beauty and legacy of the Detroit River, centering on themes of arts and culture, wellness, and conservation, culminating with a sunset showcase of music and poetry.

The free event, hosted by spoken word artist La Shaun phoenix Moore, offers an evening of activities and performances open to the local community.

“The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy is thrilled to partner with InsideOut Literary Arts to bring If the River Could Sing back to Robert C. Valade Park,” Detroit Riverfront Conservancy Public Spaces Manager Addison Mauck said in a press release. “The riverfront is the perfect backdrop for this celebration of arts and culture in Detroit, and we are honored to host it at Valade Park, one of the most exciting and vibrant spaces along the Detroit River.”

Activities at the event — hosted by local groups and organizations — include a variety of options for all ages in four different areas. The wellness zone will feature meditation, river sounds, and cardio-drumming; the conservation zone will give attendees the opportunity to plant a seedling, create a body scrub, and meet a sturgeon; the teen zone will offer beat making, an open mic, and lawn games; and the arts and culture zone will provide opportunities for letterpress printing, mixed media arts, free book giveaways, hands-on experiences with various instruments, and more.

The event will also feature performances by award-winning Michigan poet jason b. Crawford, InsideOut’s Youth Performance Troupe, local harpist AnJelic, singer/songwriter and MC Monica Blaire, and Americana band the Codgers.

For more information on this year’s If the River Could Sing: A Celebration of Writing and River with InsideOut and to get tickets, see itrcs2024.eventbrite.com.

Location Details

Robert C. Valade Park

2670 Atwater St., Detroit

3135668200

Slideshow

2024 fall festivals guide: Upcoming Detroit-area events you don’t want to miss

Arts, Beats & Eats returns to Royal Oak for Labor Day weekend.
Michigan State FairAug. 29-Sept. 2; Suburban Collection Showplace, Novi; michiganstatefairllc.comThis annual tradition celebrates the end of summer with carnival rides, games, food, and more. There will be live performances, a petting zoo, and more fun for the whole family. Arts, Beats, & EatsAug. 30-Sept. 2; downtown Royal Oak; artsbeatseats.comThis annual festival unites foodies with art and music lovers for a weekend of fun. This year’s headlining performers include Keith Sweat, Cheap Trick, Tesla, and more. Detroit Jazz FestivalAug. 30-Sept. 2; downtown Detroit; detroitjazzfest.orgThe city’s annual jazz music weekend, dubbed “the world’s largest (and best) free jazz festival,” is celebrating its 45th anniversary this year. Performances will include 2024 artist-in-residence Brian Blade, alongside dozens of other jazz musicians. Hamtramck Labor Day FestivalAug. 31-Sept. 2; hamtownfest.comFor the past four decades, Hamtramck has celebrated the Labor Day weekend with this free festival. This year, the event will feature live music, food, beer, carnival rides, canoe races, vendors, and a parade. Jack White is even making a special appearance to perform with his former bandmates in the Hentchmen. Other acts include a mix of local rappers, rock bands, and other musicians. There’s something for everyone. Smokin’ Jazz and BBQ Blues Festival Sept. 6-7; Mt. Brighton; 4141 Bauer Rd., Brighton; brightoncoc.orgWhat could be better than live music and barbecue? Plymouth Fall FestivalSept. 6-8; Downtown Plymouth; plymouthfallfestival.comThis community staple includes favorites like the chicken dinner, craft show, car show, pet show, carnival, and more.
Click to View 25 slides
Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about art, music, food, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, and Metromode, among other Michigan publications.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Detroit’s LOVE Building hosts grand opening with four days of community events

By Layla McMurtrie

The LOVE Building is opening to the public.

Modern Skate & Surf in Royal Oak celebrates 45 years with skateboard bash

By Layla McMurtrie

Modern Skate & Surf in Royal Oak.

‘Alien: Romulus’ shows there’s still plenty of life left in this franchise

By Jared Rasic

Cailee Spaeny in Alien: Romulus.

All material © 2024 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe