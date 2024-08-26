InsideOut Literary Arts brings ‘If the River Could Sing’ youth event back to Detroit’s riverfront

For the third year in a row, InsideOut Literary Arts is bringing the literary world outdoors with If the River Could Sing: A Celebration of Writing and River, set for Sept. 12 from 5:30-9 p.m. at Robert C. Valade Park along Detroit’s riverfront.

Since 1995, InsideOut Literary Arts has been helping Detroit’s youth build literary and academic skills through creative writing, becoming one of the nation’s leading youth writing programs.

If the River Could Sing is inspired by the beauty and legacy of the Detroit River, centering on themes of arts and culture, wellness, and conservation, culminating with a sunset showcase of music and poetry.

The free event, hosted by spoken word artist La Shaun phoenix Moore, offers an evening of activities and performances open to the local community.

“The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy is thrilled to partner with InsideOut Literary Arts to bring If the River Could Sing back to Robert C. Valade Park,” Detroit Riverfront Conservancy Public Spaces Manager Addison Mauck said in a press release. “The riverfront is the perfect backdrop for this celebration of arts and culture in Detroit, and we are honored to host it at Valade Park, one of the most exciting and vibrant spaces along the Detroit River.”

Activities at the event — hosted by local groups and organizations — include a variety of options for all ages in four different areas. The wellness zone will feature meditation, river sounds, and cardio-drumming; the conservation zone will give attendees the opportunity to plant a seedling, create a body scrub, and meet a sturgeon; the teen zone will offer beat making, an open mic, and lawn games; and the arts and culture zone will provide opportunities for letterpress printing, mixed media arts, free book giveaways, hands-on experiences with various instruments, and more.

The event will also feature performances by award-winning Michigan poet jason b. Crawford, InsideOut’s Youth Performance Troupe, local harpist AnJelic, singer/songwriter and MC Monica Blaire, and Americana band the Codgers.

For more information on this year’s If the River Could Sing: A Celebration of Writing and River with InsideOut and to get tickets, see itrcs2024.eventbrite.com.