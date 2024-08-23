Modern Skate & Surf in Royal Oak celebrates 45 years with skateboard bash

Royal Oak’s Modern Skate & Surf is one of Michigan’s longest-standing skateboard shops. Founded by George Leichtweis in 1979, not only was it one of the first three inline skate shops in the world, but it was also the first snowboard and wakeboard shop in Michigan.

This Saturday, from 11 a.m. to midnight, the spot is celebrating its 45th anniversary with a barbecue cookout, a beer tent, live bands, and legendary pro skaters.

The Royal Oak skate park, completed in 2008, features more than an acre of ramps and rails, including a wooden bowl crafted by world-renowned builders Team Pain. Event attendees will be able to skate at the park with the pros or just watch the fun.

The celebration will also include Create-A-Skate classes offered by Paul Schmitt, known as “The Professor of Skateboard Design.” Schmitt is renowned for creating groundbreaking, high-performance skateboard shapes and designs, plus collaborating with numerous iconic brands.

The workshop fee covers all materials, supplies, and instructions necessary to complete one professional-quality skateboard deck.

Tickets for Paul Schmitt’s Create-A-Skate classes are available online for $40.

To attend the anniversary celebration, tickets are available now for both spectators and skaters, with prices increasing at the door.