  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Things to Do
  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Things to Do
Vote for Best of Detroit 2024 Now Through September 11

Modern Skate & Surf in Royal Oak celebrates 45 years with skateboard bash

The event will feature Create-A-Skate classes with skateboard design legend Paul Schmitt

By
Aug 23, 2024 at 9:43 am
Modern Skate & Surf in Royal Oak.
Modern Skate & Surf in Royal Oak. Facebook, Modern Skate & Surf Royal Oak
Share on Nextdoor

Royal Oak’s Modern Skate & Surf is one of Michigan’s longest-standing skateboard shops. Founded by George Leichtweis in 1979, not only was it one of the first three inline skate shops in the world, but it was also the first snowboard and wakeboard shop in Michigan.

This Saturday, from 11 a.m. to midnight, the spot is celebrating its 45th anniversary with a barbecue cookout, a beer tent, live bands, and legendary pro skaters.

The Royal Oak skate park, completed in 2008, features more than an acre of ramps and rails, including a wooden bowl crafted by world-renowned builders Team Pain. Event attendees will be able to skate at the park with the pros or just watch the fun.

The celebration will also include Create-A-Skate classes offered by Paul Schmitt, known as “The Professor of Skateboard Design.” Schmitt is renowned for creating groundbreaking, high-performance skateboard shapes and designs, plus collaborating with numerous iconic brands.

The workshop fee covers all materials, supplies, and instructions necessary to complete one professional-quality skateboard deck.

Tickets for Paul Schmitt’s Create-A-Skate classes are available online for $40.

To attend the anniversary celebration, tickets are available now for both spectators and skaters, with prices increasing at the door.

Location Details

Modern Skate Park

1500 N Stephenson Hwy, Royal Oak Oakland County

(248) 547-7528 (FAX); (248)

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about art, music, food, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, and Metromode, among other Michigan publications.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Detroit’s LOVE Building hosts grand opening with four days of community events

By Layla McMurtrie

The LOVE Building is opening to the public.

Redford Theatre offers 500 free tickets to rare 35mm screening of ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’

By Steve Neavling

The historic Redford Theatre in Detroit.

Detroit artists invited to represent Stroh’s in art contest at The Old Miami

By Layla McMurtrie

The Old Miami.

All material © 2024 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe