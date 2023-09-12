Nominate your local favorites for Best of Detroit 2023

‘If the River Could Sing’ youth event returns to Detroit’s Robert C. Valade Park

The event, dubbed ‘A Celebration of Writing and River with InsideOut,’ is free and open to the public

By on Tue, Sep 12, 2023 at 4:11 pm

click to enlarge Robert C. Valade Park - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Robert C. Valade Park

Since 1995, nonprofit InsideOut Literary Arts has helped Detroit’s youth build their reading and writing skills. This second annual event brings the literary world outdoors. Held at the Robert C. Valade Park along the Detroit River, the event features a range of youth-oriented activities including zine-making, an open mic, musical performances from Mahogany Jones and John Bunkley, meditation, and a walking tour of the riverfront led by Detroit’s Official Historian Jamon Jordan, among others. And what does the Detroit River have to do with youth and the literary arts? “Events like If the River Could Sing are important because they enrich our sense of shared community,” says Alise Alousi, director of school and community partnerships. “With the beauty of the Detroit Riverfront and exposure to the immense talent and dedication of local artists and organizations, we hope everyone who attends will feel a sense of connection and pride.”

Event Details
If the River Could Sing: A Celebration of Writing and River with InsideOut

Thu., Sept. 14, 6-9 p.m.

Robert C. Valade Park 2670 Atwater St., Detroit Detroit

Buy Tickets

Free

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in Hour Detroit, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged...
