Detroit’s Murals in the Market retooled as Murals in Islandview

The festival will be held in and around 1XRUN’s new headquarters

By on Mon, Jul 24, 2023 at 11:38 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Spot Lite opened in Detroit’s Islandview neighborhood in 2021. - Lizz Wilkinson
Lizz Wilkinson
Spot Lite opened in Detroit’s Islandview neighborhood in 2021.

The organizers of Detroit’s Murals in the Market festival have announced Murals in Islandview, a new mural festival located in and around producer 1XRUN’s new home.

The festival kicks off on Tuesday, Sept. 26 with a happy hour at the Spot Lite gallery, where people can meet the more than 20 participating artists. Other events include an artist talk and “drink and draw” event on the following Wednesday, a Murals in the Market group show and Sheefy McFly solo show that Thursday, a Gilbert Family Foundation Talk and HouseParty anniversary that Friday, and a Murals in Islandview closing party that Saturday, which coincides with the wrap of Detroit’s Month of Design festival.

1XRUN launched Murals in the Market in 2015 in and around its headquarters in Eastern Market, inspired by murals festivals held across the world that invite artists to leave their mark on a city. It was named one of the top five murals festivals by Smithsonian magazine in 2018.

Murals in the Market was paused in 2020 and 2021 after a three-year grant from the Knight Foundation ran out in 2019, and returned to Eastern Market in a scaled-down form in 2022 concentrated around two sets of murals. Even before the pandemic, 1XRUN had indicated that the future of the festival was uncertain, citing the changing nature of the Eastern Market district in recent years.

An announcement with more details for the Murals in Islandview festival is planned for 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 27 at Spot Lite.

Location Details

Spot Lite

2905 Beaufait St., Detroit Detroit

4 articles

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in Hour Detroit, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged...
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

‘Barbie’ is existential brilliance — and also a lot of fun

By Eileen G'Sell

Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) are prepared to journey into the heart of darkness — aka the real world.

‘Oppenheimer’ does something all too rare in Hollywood: It trusts its audience

By Cliff Froehlich

Benny Safdie as Edward Teller, left, and Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Ferndale’s Plant Swap & Social is the perfect party for houseplant heads

By Steve Neavling

The Detroit-based Rare Plant Fairy is internationally known.

These two Detroit artists are manifesting liberation from the climate crisis through collages

By Randiah Camille Green

Solvent plays homage to Detroit water warriors Charity Hicks and Lila Cabbil.

Also in Arts & Culture

‘Barbie’ is existential brilliance — and also a lot of fun

By Eileen G'Sell

Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) are prepared to journey into the heart of darkness — aka the real world.

‘Oppenheimer’ does something all too rare in Hollywood: It trusts its audience

By Cliff Froehlich

Benny Safdie as Edward Teller, left, and Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Outdoor Black Bottom exhibit gets cut short following weather damage

By Randiah Camille Green

The exhibit along the Dequindre Cut was set to go until July 31.

Ferndale’s Plant Swap & Social is the perfect party for houseplant heads

By Steve Neavling

The Detroit-based Rare Plant Fairy is internationally known.
More

Digital Issue

July 19, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Threads icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us