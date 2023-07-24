Detroit’s Murals in the Market retooled as Murals in Islandview

click to enlarge Lizz Wilkinson Spot Lite opened in Detroit’s Islandview neighborhood in 2021.

The organizers of Detroit’s Murals in the Market festival have announced Murals in Islandview, a new mural festival located in and around producer 1XRUN’s new home.

The festival kicks off on Tuesday, Sept. 26 with a happy hour at the Spot Lite gallery, where people can meet the more than 20 participating artists. Other events include an artist talk and “drink and draw” event on the following Wednesday, a Murals in the Market group show and Sheefy McFly solo show that Thursday, a Gilbert Family Foundation Talk and HouseParty anniversary that Friday, and a Murals in Islandview closing party that Saturday, which coincides with the wrap of Detroit’s Month of Design festival.

1XRUN launched Murals in the Market in 2015 in and around its headquarters in Eastern Market, inspired by murals festivals held across the world that invite artists to leave their mark on a city. It was named one of the top five murals festivals by Smithsonian magazine in 2018.

Murals in the Market was paused in 2020 and 2021 after a three-year grant from the Knight Foundation ran out in 2019, and returned to Eastern Market in a scaled-down form in 2022 concentrated around two sets of murals. Even before the pandemic, 1XRUN had indicated that the future of the festival was uncertain, citing the changing nature of the Eastern Market district in recent years.

An announcement with more details for the Murals in Islandview festival is planned for 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 27 at Spot Lite.

Location Details Spot Lite 2905 Beaufait St., Detroit Detroit 4 articles

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.



Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter