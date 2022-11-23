Detroit’s Menjos hosting benefit concert for Club Q following horrific shooting

And please, spare us your thoughts and prayers

By on Wed, Nov 23, 2022 at 10:49 am

click to enlarge The benefit concert at Menjos themed “Love Against Hate” is set for Sunday, Nov. 27 - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
The benefit concert at Menjos themed “Love Against Hate” is set for Sunday, Nov. 27

We’re at a loss for words to describe the revolting act of terror that took place this week at LGBT hangout spot Club Q in Colorado Springs.

A shooting at the nightclub left five people dead and at least 18 others injured during Transgender Awareness Week.

In solidarity, Detroit’s historic LGBT nightclub Menjos is hosting a benefit concert to raise money for the families of victims of the shooting.

The benefit concert at Menjos themed “Love Against Hate” is set for Sunday, Nov. 27 starting at 8 p.m. It will include performances from R&B artist Emmanuelle Jacob, electro-pop performer Nay Luma, jazz vocalist Carmen Jackson, and Greg Galore.

The LGBT community does not need your thoughts and prayers. What we need to do is quash the anti-gay rhetoric, attacks on drag queens, and campaigns to remove LGBT books from schools that embolden bigots and stoke violence.

“The mass murder of Queer Bodies in Colorado Springs’ Club Q is a horrific and disgusting act and validates what many of us have been experiencing and feeling- that society has taken a monumental back in loving, supporting, and advocating for the LGBTQIA+ Community,” a statement on the Facebook page for Menjos reads. “Hold your Queer Friends and Loved ones close today. Let them know you accept, love, and SEE them for who are they are. And most importantly, give your love and light to the people of Colorado Springs and Club Q.”

Menjos is located at 928 W. Mcnichols Rd, Detroit. Admission for the Love Against Hate benefit for Club Q is $10 at the door.

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
Read More about Randiah Camille Green
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

The Boblo Boat documentary is now available for streaming

By Randiah Camille Green

Stop motion animation brings this Detroit Ferry Tale to life.

Free Will Astrology (Nov. 23-29)

By Rob Brezsny

You can take a guided tour of spots where ‘8 Mile’ was filmed in Detroit

By Randiah Camille Green

Eminem in 8 Mile.

‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ asks what it means to be nice

By George Elkind

Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin.

Also in Arts & Culture

The Lip Bar taps gospel singer Kierra Sheard-Kelly for a collection of her favorite things

By Alex Washington

Gospel singer Kierra Sheard-Kelly.

Free Will Astrology (Nov. 23-29)

By Rob Brezsny

The Boblo Boat documentary is now available for streaming

By Randiah Camille Green

Stop motion animation brings this Detroit Ferry Tale to life.

‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ asks what it means to be nice

By George Elkind

Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin.
More

Digital Issue

November 23, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us