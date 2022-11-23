Detroit’s Menjos hosting benefit concert for Club Q following horrific shooting

click to enlarge
Courtesy photo
The benefit concert at Menjos themed “Love Against Hate” is set for Sunday, Nov. 27
We’re at a loss for words to describe the revolting act of terror that took place this week at LGBT hangout spot Club Q in Colorado Springs.
A shooting at the nightclub left five people dead and at least 18 others injured
during Transgender Awareness Week.
In solidarity, Detroit’s historic LGBT nightclub Menjos is hosting a benefit concert to raise money for the families of victims of the shooting.
The benefit concert at Menjos themed “Love Against Hate” is set for Sunday, Nov. 27 starting at 8 p.m. It will include performances from R&B artist Emmanuelle Jacob, electro-pop performer Nay Luma, jazz vocalist Carmen Jackson, and Greg Galore.
The LGBT community does not need your thoughts and prayers. What we need to do is quash the anti-gay rhetoric, attacks on drag queens, and campaigns to remove LGBT books from schools that embolden bigots and stoke violence.
“The mass murder of Queer Bodies in Colorado Springs’ Club Q is a horrific and disgusting act and validates what many of us have been experiencing and feeling- that society has taken a monumental back in loving, supporting, and advocating for the LGBTQIA+ Community,” a statement on the Facebook page for Menjos reads. “Hold your Queer Friends and Loved ones close today. Let them know you accept, love, and SEE them for who are they are. And most importantly, give your love and light to the people of Colorado Springs and Club Q.”
Menjos is located at 928 W. Mcnichols Rd, Detroit. Admission for the Love Against Hate benefit for Club Q is $10 at the door.
Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter