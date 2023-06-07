Detroit’s first gallery for disabled artists launches crowdfunding campaign for new studio

PASC is looking to raise $50,000 to complete its space in Library Street Collective’s Lantern campus

By on Wed, Jun 7, 2023 at 9:28 am

click to enlarge PASC Artist DeRon Hudson working at the PASC Studio. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
PASC Artist DeRon Hudson working at the PASC Studio.

A gallery dedicated to the work of Detroit artists with disabilities believed to be the first of its kind is close to opening — but needs a little help.

Progressive Art Studio Collective (PASC) is planning on opening a permanent studio space and gallery inside Library Street Collective’s Lantern campus. The group has launched a crowdfunding campaign with a $50,000 goal to complete the exhibition and studio space.

Launched in 2021, PASC supports Detroit-area artists with developmental disabilities and mental health disorders. Its future ADA-accessible gallery aims to host bi-monthly exhibits, public programs and talks by disability advocates, film nights, and information sessions on disability issues. Since its inception, PASC says it has helped more than 130 artists with disabilities build their careers.

click to enlarge Proposed aerial rendering of the main entrance to Lantern, with PASC on the bottom left. - OMA and Luxigon/ Courtesy photo
OMA and Luxigon/ Courtesy photo
Proposed aerial rendering of the main entrance to Lantern, with PASC on the bottom left.

PASC’s studio will occupy one-third of the Lantern’s 22,300 square-foot building in a former commercial bakery at 9301 Kercheval Ave. The mixed-use building will also house the headquarters for the printmaking non-profit Signal Return, 5,300 square feet of affordable artist studio space, nearly 4,000 square feet of retail space, and a courtyard with an open-air lobby.

The Lantern is another part of Library Street Collective’s plans for its East Village art campus that includes an art center in a renovated church called The Shepherd, a Charles McGee Legacy Park, and a skate park designed by Tony Hawk, slated to open in the fall of 2023. If the crowdfunding campaign reaches the $50,000 goal by Aug. 5, PASC will receive a matching grant through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s (MEDC) Public Spaces Community Places program.

For more information or to make a donation see patronicity.com/pasc.

