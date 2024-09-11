  1. Arts & Culture
Detroit photographer Elonte Davis aims his camera at the ‘Undercurrent’ of the city

The alluring photo essay that captures the character of Detroit through its vibrant people and everyday moments

Sep 11, 2024 at 9:22 am
A crop of a photo by Detroit photographer Elonte Davis.
Elonte Davis has been one of the hottest emerging photographers in Detroit for the last few years. His latest photography exhibit, Undercurrent, is an alluring photo essay that captures the character of Detroit through its vibrant people and everyday moments. Davis’s work has been known for its engaging imagery of the Black community in Detroit and Undercurrent is no different.

“I’m surrounded by the Black community, I’m immersed in the Black community, I’m born and raised in Detroit, on the east side,” Davis says. “I’m just immersed in the culture of what Detroit is and growing up Black in Detroit in the urban area.”

Davis is intentional in celebrating the Black experience in Detroit from the perspective of the people and neighborhoods that have been here thriving before gentrification.

“That's another part of Undercurrent, we’re the real Detroit, not the downtown Detroit,” he says. “Like the people that came in like, ‘Detroit is back,’ but the real Detroit is the undercurrent. We’re like, ‘Hey man, Detroit never went nowhere.’”

The exhibit will stay evolving until its last week as Davis plans on including photographs weekly he’s taken himself and from youth photographer Brooklyn Wilson. Overall, Davis just wants attendees to find themselves in his work and feel seen. “I want the viewer to feel thoughtfulness,” he says. “First, I want them to feel appreciation, gratitude, love, celebration, feel valued.”

Undercurrent is on view at the Irwin House Gallery, 2351 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit; irwinhousegallery.org. An artist’s talk is scheduled for 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21 and a closing reception is plans for 5-10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28.

2351 Grand Blvd., Detroit

Kahn Santori Davison is from Detroit, Michigan. He's a husband and father of four and a self-described, "Kid who loves rap music." He's been featured on Hip-Hop Evolution and Hip-Hop Uncovered. He's also a Cave Canem fellow, author of the poetry book Blaze (Willow Books), a recipient of a 2015 Kresge Literary...
