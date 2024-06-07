‘American Pickers’ is coming to Michigan this summer

American Pickers is hitting the road this summer, and plans on stopping in Michigan.

The popular History Channel antiques show is looking for local collectors to possibly feature on the show when it visits in August.

“We’re looking for leads throughout the state, specifically interesting characters with fascinating items!” says Anthony Rodriguez, a producer with the show. “The way we find people and collections for our show is through spreading the word far and wide so that people know we’re coming to town.”

He adds, “Keep in mind, we are looking for different, unusual, and unique items — something we’ve never seen before with an extraordinary story!”

If you think you have a collection worthy of consideration of the Pickers, you can reach out to the show via phone at 646-493-2184 or email at [email protected].

Collectors should include their full name, city/state, contact information, and a brief description of their collection. The show is only looking for private collections — not stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses, etc. So hoarders with good taste, this is your time to shine.