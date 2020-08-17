Sonus Complete Review: Does It Really Work? [2020 Update]

click to enlarge
Tinnitus is a common medical issue that affects 15 to 20 percent of all people today. While not an inherently serious problem, tinnitus has the potential to cause fairly severe mental and emotional problems.
Most people suffering from tinnitus desire some sort of cure; however, there are tons of underlying issues that cause tinnitus, some of which may be incredibly hard to identify or treat.
But here, we have a product that claims to address the real root of what causes tinnitus. This product is Sonus Complete, a somewhat mysterious supplement with reviews that praise it as being the definite cure for tinnitus.
So how trustworthy is this product? Is it safe? Will it actually work? These are the questions we will set out to answer in this review, so keep reading if you are curious.
Who Should Take Sonus Complete?
Sonus Complete
is a supplement intended for people suffering from tinnitus. It may have some additional health benefits, but it is not really intended for any other group of people.
Tinnitus is the perception of noise in the ears when no apparent source of noise is actually present. Tinnitus can sound like a whooshing, ringing, or roaring noise.
The sound can vary in pitch and volume, and you may hear it in one or both ears. Tinnitus can either come and go or remain in your ears persistently.
Tinnitus is not a condition in and of itself, but rather it is a symptom of another condition, such as hearing loss related to old age or injury. It can also sometimes be caused by circulatory system disorders.
Tinnitus is not often a sign of anything serious, but the constant noise in your ears can potentially be very annoying and stressful. If your tinnitus is loud enough, it may hinder your ability to concentrate and possibly even drown out external sounds.
So, put simply, if you have symptoms of tinnitus discussed above, you are one of the people that may actually benefit from using Sonus Complete.
Sonus Complete Overview
Sonus Complete is a dietary supplement that is intended to alleviate physical symptoms that cause tinnitus. It is a combination of various naturally derived ingredients that have a variety of beneficial effects on your health.
Very little information is available about the company that manufactures the product or the product itself.
The product's website claims that Gregory Peters, a medical researcher created Sonus Complete; however, further down on the same page, the website states that "Gregory Peters" is a pen name created for marketing purposes.
Pros & Cons
In this section of the article, we will take an objective look at the pros and cons of taking Sonus Complete. These are things that every potential customer should consider before buying this product.
Pros:
• Healthy formula – All the ingredients in Sonus Complete are derived from natural sources and proven to be safe for human consumption. Sonus Complete may offer you additional health benefits than a treatment for tinnitus.
• Discounts available on bulk orders – If you wish to purchase more than one container of Sonus Complete, you are eligible for a discount of up to 30%.
• International shipping – Sonus Complete can be shipped worldwide.
• Easy to take – Sonus Complete comes in a capsule form that can be easily eaten.
Cons:
• May not be effective against all types of tinnitus – Since there are so many possible causes for tinnitus, Sonus Complete may not be able to treat each one. Sonus Complete is not a miracle cure.
• Lack of company transparency – The lack of information available about the company's history or its products is somewhat concerning. Additionally, you are not provided with many options for contacting customer support.
Sonus Complete: Review of its Ingredients
Sonus Complete contains 12 active ingredients with a variety of health benefits associated with each. Unfortunately, no information regarding serving sizes or amounts of each ingredient per serving is available from the product's website.
• Hibiscus
Hibiscus is a flowering plant native to temperate and tropical regions throughout the world. Hibiscus extract aids with the digestive process, and it also helps keep your blood pressure down. It can also reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.
• Hawthorn Berry
Hawthorn berries come from one of the species of hawthorn, a diverse group of trees and shrubs. Like hibiscus, hawthorn berries are noted for being able to prevent heart disease and improve cardiovascular health and help with digestive issues.
• Olive Leaf Extract
Olive leaf extract contains polyphenols, which are nutrients that the body needs for various functions.
The polyphenols in olive leaf extract are known to have antioxidant, antiviral, anti-inflammatory, and antibacterial properties. Olive leaf extract can be used to treat a variety of illnesses and infections.
• Vitamin B3
Also known as niacin, vitamin B3 is an essential vitamin for maintaining the body's overall health. Having higher amounts of vitamin B3 in your bloodstream can boost your body's levels of HDL cholesterol (good cholesterol) and reduce your levels of LDL cholesterol (bad cholesterol).
• Vitamin B6
Vitamin B6, also known as pyridoxine, is a vitamin found in poultry, fish, bananas, potatoes, and chickpeas. Vitamin B6 is essential for the normal development of the human brain. It also keeps the nervous system and the immune system strong and healthy.
• Vitamin B12
Vitamin B12, also known as cobalamin, is a vitamin found in meat, fish, poultry, and dairy products. It is vital to some of the body's most important functions, including the formation of red blood cells, the production of DNA, cell metabolism, and nerve functionality.
• Garlic
Aside from being a commonly used spice, garlic contains a variety of compounds that have numerous beneficial health effects.
Studies have shown that the compounds in garlic exhibit antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, anti-diabetic, anti-obesity, and anti-cancer properties.
Garlic can also be beneficial to your cardiovascular health and your immune system.
• Buchu Leaf Extract
Buchu is a plant native to the southern part of Africa. The extract from its leaves is most commonly used as an antibiotic for the treatment of urinary tract infection. It is also used as the treatment for some sexually transmitted diseases.
• Green Tea
Green tea is a popular drink, but green tea leaves are also reported to have multiple health benefits.
Green tea contains far greater amounts of antioxidants compared to other types of tea. The nutrients in green tea help alleviate stress and are beneficial to brain health. Green tea can also help your skin resist damage from UV light.
• Juniper Berries
Juniper trees grow throughout the world in the Northern Hemisphere. Traditionally, juniper berries have been used to treat various illnesses, including arthritis and diabetes, as well as gastrointestinal and autoimmune disorders. The berries also have antifungal, antiviral, antioxidant, and antibacterial effects.
• Uva Ursi
Uva ursi is a shrub located in the northern U.S. and Canada that grows berries. Also known as bearberry or kinnikinnick, uva ursi has been in traditional medicine to treat urinary tract infections, similar to the buchu leaf also contained in this recipe.
• Vitamin C
Also known as ascorbic acid, vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant. Vitamin C is a neuroprotective agent, which means that it helps protect the brain against degenerative diseases like Parkinson's and ALS.
How Does Sonus Complete Work?
The manufacturer claims that Sonus Complete works by repairing the brain's damaged networks.
Their stance seems to be that a lot of what causes tinnitus has to do with neurodegenerative effects; the breakdown of neural connections is a large part of the cause, according to them.
Certainly, a lot of the ingredients contained in Sonus Complete seem to be beneficial to brain health. Vitamin B6, vitamin C, green tea, and juniper berries are all proven to have positive effects on neurological health.
Some types of tinnitus are caused by problems with the blood vessels, and ingredients like hibiscus, vitamin B3, hawthorn berry, and garlic have been shown to be beneficial to cardiovascular health.
Essentially, Sonus Complete
works to treat tinnitus by treating some of the underlying health issues that may cause tinnitus.
Sonus complete comes in the form of edible capsules.
Benefits of Using Sonus Complete
Using Sonus Complete will give you the following benefits, according to reviews:
Relief from Tinnitus
The cumulative effects of the ingredients in Sonus Plus are intended to treat several conditions that cause tinnitus.
Improved Neurological Health
Sonus Complete contains several ingredients that have been proven to help the brain resist degeneration. Having a normal, intact brain is obviously crucial for both mental and physical health.
Improved Cardiovascular Health
Some of the other ingredients in Sonus Complete have been shown to improve cardiovascular health. Having blood vessels that function well can help prevent some of the causes of tinnitus.
Lower Cholesterol
If you suffer from high cholesterol, the vitamin B contained in Sonus Complete can help bring down your levels of bad cholesterol and boost your levels of good cholesterol.
Removal of Toxins
Because several of the ingredients in Sonus Complete have antiviral and antibacterial properties, this product can potentially be effective at purging toxins from the body and staving off infections.
Side-Effects
For the most part, Sonus Complete promises to be completely free of side-effects, due to the natural ingredients used in its formula. However, some of the ingredients, in particular vitamin B3, may cause side-effects if they are overconsumed.
If you are using Sonus Complete and you notice any unusual symptoms, stop taking it immediately.
Who Should Refrain from Using Sonus Complete?
Since Sonus Complete is intended for people suffering from tinnitus, it obviously might not do very much for you if you don't happen to have a condition that causes tinnitus.
There are some causes for tinnitus that are generally a bit more common than others:
• Damage to the hairs of the inner ear – Tiny hairs in your inner ear move in response to sound waves and send signals to your brain. If these hairs in the inner ear are damaged in some way, they can start sending signals to the brain without any external input; this causes tinnitus.
• Hearing loss due to old age – Many people experience hearing loss as they get older. The loss of hearing as the ear stops functioning as well can result in tinnitus.
• Overexposure to loud noises – People who fail to wear ear protection in noisy areas, such as loud concerts, construction zones, and firing ranges, are at an increased risk of developing tinnitus. The risk increases the longer you spend time in such environments without hearing protection. Permanent hearing damage can result from both short- and long-term exposure to loud sounds, however.
• Earwax buildup – When too much earwax builds up in the ear, it can be hard to remove it naturally. This buildup of earwax can irritate the eardrum or block the ear entirely, causing tinnitus.
• Other inner ear conditions – Otosclerosis is a condition where the bones in the middle ear grow abnormally. This condition tends to be passed down via blood relatives and can cause tinnitus. Other conditions that affect the structure of the inner ear can also do this.
Sonus Complete claims to be safe for any age group, but if your child is suffering from tinnitus, you should consult a doctor before having them take this product. Different medications and substances can affect different age groups in unexpected ways.
In addition, you may experience unexpected side-effects depending on if you take medication or not.
Always be sure and check with your doctor first before considering taking a new supplement. They will be able to tell you for sure if Sonus Complete will work for you.
Dosage & Starting Tips
The manufacturer suggests that you take two capsules of Sonus Complete daily for at least a month. Beyond that, they offer little information about dosages or other tips when taking this product.
Again, it is probably best for you to consult a doctor before taking Sonus Complete, as they will be able to give you more information regarding your own personal health issues and requirements.
And as with any other medication, if you experience any side effects – severe or small – do not hesitate to contact your general physician.
Where to Buy Sonus Complete & Guarantees?
Sonus Complete is only available for purchase online through the product's website
. They use third-party retailers to process their payments. It means that the Sonus Complete website itself does not process payment.
You can pay for your order of Sonus Complete with a credit card or PayPal.
Customers can place bulk orders which are eligible for discounts. You can purchase packages of one, three, or six containers. The more containers you order, the greater the discount per container is.
Containers of Sonus Complete start at $69 U.S. for one container and drop down to $49 if you opt for the six-container package.
Sonus Complete is available for shipping worldwide. Orders in the U.S. are shipped for free, while all orders outside of the U.S. are subject to an additional $15.95 U.S. shipping fee.
All orders of Sonus Complete can be refunded if you are unsatisfied upon their arrival. The manufacturer offers a money-back guarantee, which you can claim if you return your product within 60 days after they ship it to you.
Conclusion: Should You Use Sonus Complete?
After our research and review, we must now ask the question: is Sonus Complete actually effective at treating tinnitus?
The answer is: quite possibly. It is certainly a fact that all of the ingredients contained in Sonus Complete are good for you in some way, and indeed, the formula that this product uses may be able to treat some of the conditions that cause tinnitus.
One container of the product is not insanely expensive so you can definitely give it a try. Overall, this product seems to be reasonably good for you in general and may offer you relief from tinnitus.
Click here to Get Sonus Complete from their Website.