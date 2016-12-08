VIDEO: Things got weird when Madonna did Carpool Karaoke

James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke" now seems like a right of passage for most pop stars these days, so we're not surprised that the Queen of Pop, our very own Madonna, buckled up her seat belt to bust our some classic Madonna hits with the late night host.Things seemed to be going normal as Madge and Corden began to sing "Vogue," but then Madonna lifts up a leg, twerks in the front seat, and we're all of a sudden watching a very strange version of Carpool Karaoke.Then, Corden asks her about being friends with Michael Jackson, and Madonna reveals that they have in face kissed. She even got Jackson to loosen up with some chardonnay. Celebrities, they're just like us!It was kind of cool to hear Madonna belt out her tunes live, especially when she did an a cappella version of "Don't Cry For Me Argentina" that made Corden tear up a little bit.People love to hate on Madonna, but I say keep on doing you, girl! She's a little wacky these days, but that's the only kind of Madonna I want.