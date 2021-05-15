Top 5 Best Black Dating Sites for Singles

Silver Singles' users can't get enough of these features: Several key filters help you find who you're looking for. Not only does Silver Singles have an easy-to-use interface that makes it easy for their over 50 user base to navigate the dating site, but they also take people's preferences into account. You can filter through prospective matches by race, age, location, and more, which makes it easy whether you're looking to meet Black people or are open to anyone. They put users' security first. This is a dating site that makes it easy for members to protect their privacy. It's also easy to report profiles for any misconduct. They have built-in features to filter out vulgar or offensive terms that make people uncomfortable, which has a lot of appeal for Black singles. You can even hide your profile if you find online dating overwhelming and need a break from the platform. Silver Singles has a simple mobile app. Silver Singles' has a mobile app, that is great for those eager to find a soul mate and constantly working on it. What's even better is that the app is kept simple, making it easy for Black seniors with any level of tech-savvy (or lack thereof).

is a dating site catered toward singles over the age of 50. For Black senior singles, this can be an excellent place to meet others in your age range. While it doesn't cater specifically to Black people interested in dating, it does a great job creating a comfortable space for Black men and Black women to find love and companionship.





Black Cupid looks to bring African American singles from all over together to meet their very best match. While this site does advertise itself as a Black dating site, it's not exclusive to Black singles. Rather, it's open to anyone open to meet Black people. They've also got a large community, resulting in more options than many other Black dating sites.

Here is why users love Black Cupid:



There's a wide and wonderful selection of Black men. Men dominate this Black dating site's demographics, so it's a great place to meet Black men. The average member is in their mid-30s to mid-40s, so chances are they're more interested in finding a serious relationship than members on some other dating sites may be.



You can sort through matches for free. Many dating sites reserve advanced filtering options for premium members, but Black Cupid isn't one of them. When you search singles, you can sort through their profiles based on their relevance, their photos, when they were last active, and how recently they've signed up. This makes it easy to find singles available for chatting and interacting with when you're online.



Detailed profiles help you learn a lot about other members. Some dating sites have simple profiles to help encourage people to start talking. Black Cupid takes a different approach, knowing people are stopping to take a look at a profile before they're reaching out to a person. Different sections allow you to open up about your appearance, lifestyle, values, interests, personality, and more. There's even a view that lets you see how your preferences line up with the information on a person's profile.



Go to Black Cupid

BlackCupid's premium members believe it's worth every dime, with membership prices for the dating site starting at $24.98 per month.

Christian Cafe is a great option for those interested in Black dating who like to keep their faith at the center of their relationships. A faith-based dating site, Christian Cafe is looking to make matches that last, with dating leading to a lifetime of love and happiness. It's not catered specifically to Black dating, but Black Christians will love to have a place where Black people meet and get to know one another while sticking to the values they hold dear.

Christian Cafe is a favorite dating destination for Black dating for these reasons:



Quick matches take the guesswork out of meeting someone new. While some singles like to wade through every detail of a person's profile, some want a nudge in the right direction. Quick matches can provide that by offering matches strictly based on how profile questions were answered.



You can't fall in love with someone who won't answer back. Many dating sites have such a large number of users that it's hard to figure out who has an active profile and who is no longer on the site. Christian Cafe protects against that. They delete inactive profiles after 90 days. That may mean lower membership numbers, but the members you're interacting with are active, and their profiles are relatively fresh.



It has specific filters that can tell you a lot about a person. Specific filters help you get to the singles you want to meet on the site. For example, you can filter by how important your faith is to you, so a person who is still trying to figure their faith out isn't matched with a devout Christian if both parties aren't comfortable with that.



Christian Cafe's premium users are big fans of all the features they have to offer, which are available beginning at $39.97 per month.