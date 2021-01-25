Best BBW Dating Sites “Plus Size Dating” (2022)

If you want to find someone in your area to meet, you'll have to sign up for a paid version of the site. If you get to know people best by video chatting, there's no function to do so built into BBW.

The simple, easy-to-complete profiles are great for giving you a lot of information about your potential dates. On BBW Dating , you can filter by everything but location as a free member. Many curvy singles love all the different, easy ways there are to contact potential matches and start dating! Once you meet a match, the person has 48 hours to respond before the match is deleted.

BBW Dating is another site offering shame-free, comfortable, safe dating to BBW singles. It's free to join, and signing up and completing your profile takes just minutes.

Eharmony is a great dating website for those looking for long-term relationships that lead to love. It's the perfect place to get to know someone thoroughly. As a general dating app, there isn't as much filtering. The trade-off is a lot more in-depth information about potential matches.

What's the website like?

The website requires BBW singles to fill out a fairly extensive profile. It digs deep enough to weed out singles looking for casual encounters. Though there are a lot of features that are tied to a paid membership, Eharmony has one of the best premium memberships of all dating websites in value.

What are the downsides?

Eharmony doesn't have any features that will help you find a BBW in particular. As a general dating website, you may deal with some of the things that make niche sites more appealing. Some singles also find the more detailed profile information a deterrent from jumping right in and meeting others.

Read Full Eharmony Review Here

BBW Cupid is another BBW dating site that singles are loving. Just as some of the other sites focused on BBW singles, they promote body positivity and celebration of all your curves. Dating in the skin you're in should be something to celebrate, and their users do just that.

What's the website like?

Many users love the interface of the website, which shows you a lot of great information you need to know about someone when online dating, at a glance. Their awesome interface is also available in apps for iOS and Android, assuring you can take your favorite dating site on the go. There are also many safeguards in place to make sure BBW singles aren't harassed or trolled by others online.

What are the downsides?

BBWCupid has a smaller pool of singles, with just 100,000 total and 50,000 active each day. Both members have to be premium members in order to send messages back and forth, which is frustrating for some singles who enjoy chatting when they're getting to know a new person.

Chubbybunnie promises plenty of big beautiful women looking to meet someone new. This dating site has every kind of thick, curvy woman you can imagine. If you're interested in meeting plus-size men, the app is also a dating site that allows you to explore that.

What's the website like?

Chubbybunnie is run by CurveyBBWriends but has fewer features than their site. You can fill out your profile, but you're limited in the number of pictures you can share with potential matches.

What are the downsides?

Chubbybunnie has an old-school interface, which some users may be deterred by. The site also lacks mobile dating apps. Unlike other websites that cater to BBW dating, Chubbybunnie lacks security features that make single women feel free from online harassment.

BBWDateFinder is interesting because it provides a collection of users who sign up across different sites. While that means more singles for you to meet, it doesn't guarantee the users you come across are big beautiful women. Despite the title, this doesn't seem like a BBW dating website exclusively.

What's the website like?

The web design is modern and high quality, which makes it feel like a site with good value. If you find it intimidating, don't worry. There's a simpler interface to navigate when you sign up.

It's easy to sign up and get started. You can add as few or as many details in your profile as you wish, which is a relief for those who prefer to share when it's time to chat.

What are the downsides?

Users have complained that the site advertises real users that upon signing up, you discover aren't real. That kind of dishonesty is frowned upon by many using a BBW dating site, especially for those who are looking for a safe space to meet someone and find long-lasting love. Some users have reported others being dishonest about their appearances, lying about being big beautiful women when they are not.