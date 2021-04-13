Top 9 International Dating Sites and Apps: Find Dates and Relationships (2023)

Dating in the same old circles can get boring. If you live in a small town, it may not take long to exhaust your options. Plus, some people simply don't want to date someone they've known all their lives.

Luckily, online dating sites has solved this problem. International dating has become so easy thanks to dating sites and dating apps that have opened up their membership to singles from all over the world. If you're looking to get into the world of international dating, here's where to start.

Site Best For ⭐AdultFriendFinder Casual community ⭐ eHarmony Serious relationships ⭐ AshleyMadison International girls ⭐ Elite Singles Dating professionals ⭐ Seeking Open-minded relationships ⭐Silver Singles Older dating AdultFriendFinder click to enlarge

AdultFriendFinder is looking to help make matches between singles who are looking to have a good time. Many of the singles on this site are in pursuit of a steady physical connection and they aren't shy about it. That said, many amazing international dating stories have also begun on the app.

There are 55 million users worldwide visiting AdultFriendFinder each month. That's plenty of opportunities to meet singles from the U.S. and beyond who are looking for an international love match. Making a profile AdultFriendFinder is less compatibility-driven than other sites. That means no lengthy questionnaires about personality, habits, or traits in a potential partner. Instead, it allows you to hone your own interpersonal skills by sending you out into your online dating life.

Your profile consists of some basic information, then some "have you ever" style questions to make sure you're being matched to users operating at your same speed.

Once your profile is set, you'll be given a collage of potential matches each day. It will let you know who is in your area and who is online now, the latter which is more useful for pursuing international dating. Here's what a paid membership gets you: AdultFriendFinder has a points system that allows the use of additional features. While free users have to earn points through activities on the site, premium users get this access for free.

Premium members appear higher in search results. They can use filtering settings to get an even better read on singles they want to connect with. Premium Members also get access to locked photo albums, video profiles, and other fun features which take online dating to the next level. eHarmony

eHarmony is another extremely popular dating site that allows users to meet global singles. This site hopes to bring people together for love and relationships that make it the distance.

Currently, there are about 66 million members in over 200 countries, making it one of the best international dating sites as far as potential. Making a profile You'll need some time to sit down and make your eHarmony profile. Though it's a longer sign-up process than some other dating sites, users insist it's worth it. To sign up, you can make a profile using your email address or by connecting to your Facebook account.

Once all the information has been obtained, you can move on to uploading photos. From there, you're free to browse the dating site's many members. Here's what a paid membership gets you: Only premium members can see members' profile photos. Premium members are also the only ones who can send and receive messages.

The important thing you'll want to note is that you need a premium membership to gain access to all the site's users. That means that international dating would be pretty hard without signing up for one of eHarmony's three premium packages: premium light, premium plus, and premium extra. Premium users also get the added perk of an added 30 matches each day. AshleyMadison

AshleyMadison first made a splash as the first dedicated dating site specifically for people looking to have an affair. Dating with this intention can be hard on traditional dating apps since this isn’t a traditional relationship. When you’re looking to date internationally this arrangement might be exactly what you’re looking for in order to keep your home life separate. People on this site might be open to a traveling partnership where you simply vacation together. You can find traditional relationships here too just be clear that it’s what you are looking for. Ashley Madison does have a large international presence so you’ll have an easy time finding someone abroad. Making a profile: Setting up a profile on Ashley Madison is pretty straightforward. Since the site is designed with privacy in mind you can give as much or as little information as you’d. Be sure to state what type of relationship you are looking for as people on this site are accustomed to a lot of different options. Here's what a paid membership gets you: You won’t find a traditional subscription model here but a credit system. Men are required to purchase credits to do most things on the site. Credits can cost between .59 cents and .29 cents depending on the volume you purchase. Elite Singles

Elite Singles promises to bring you the very best singles that are online dating around the world. This dating site is dedicated to making matches between educated, like-minded singles. They have certain qualifications users must make.

At least 80% of the site's 2 million users have at minimum a bachelor's degree. Over 90% are upfront about looking for something serious out of online dating. Coincidentally, the same percentage of users is also aged 30 and up. Making a profile Making a profile on EliteSingles is free and never expires. When you sign up, you can fill out your own profile. It's a little more intensive than most dating sites, but that's because it's trying to make the best matches possible.

Elite Singles offers a personality test that takes about 20 minutes to complete. You can save your progress mid-test if you need to walk away as well, so you have time to think your responses through. The test is developed by psychologists to analyze 29 different personality traits and help make serious, lasting matches between singles. Here's what a paid membership gets you:

Like with other online dating sites, sending messages to prospective matches requires a paid membership. This is done not only to keep those who aren't serious out of the user pool, but to keep users safe from harassment. With a paid membership, you can send, read, and reply to emails. You also cannot see certain user photos without a paid membership.

There are some other perks to a paid membership. You can 20 extra wild card matches sent to you every day. Seeking