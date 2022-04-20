How to Get an Emotional Support Animal Certification (ESA Letter)

CertaPet makes it easy to obtain an ESA letter. The process is quick, simple, and secure. Users simply need to follow three basic steps to get an ESA letter with CertaPet.





Step 1: Sign Up

The first step is to sign up for a screening. Go to the CertaPet website and click on "Get Started Today" to fill out the pre-screening questionnaire. This form requires some basic information such as your name, date of birth, and pet's name. It also asks a few questions about your mental health.

All of the information users provide on the form is strictly confidential and safe. This pre-screening process lets users know if they're a good candidate for an ESA letter. If they are, CertaPet will provide further instructions to continue the application.

They will present users with three options for certification - "Housing, "Travel" or "Housing + Travel." Users then have to choose which one best suits their needs. After that, CertaPet will arrange for a consultation with a mental health professional licensed in the user’s state.

CertaPet requires payment before the consultation with a mental health professional. However, there is no guarantee that users will definitely obtain an ESA letter at this point.





Step 2: Consultation With a Mental Health Professional

After completing the questionnaire and payment portions, CertaPet will match users with a mental health professional. They will find a suitable practitioner in the user's state and contact them to set up a telehealth appointment. Users will receive a link to an online system to book their call.

The practitioner then evaluates the user's condition and follows up on the answers to the questionnaire. The call typically lasts for around 20 to 30 minutes. At this time, the mental health provider will determine whether to issue an ESA letter or not.





Step 3: Receive a Custom Treatment Plan

If the practitioner feels like the mental health condition is affecting the patient’s daily life, they will issue a custom treatment plan. This plan will include an ESA letter if the user qualifies for one. CertaPet then provides an information packet that explains how to use the ESA letter when applying for housing, traveling, etc.

The ESA letter is available to download directly through CertaPet's website. This allows users to print their ESA letter right at home if they need it in a hurry. CertaPet will also send a physical copy of the letter, but it will take a few business days.

Pricing