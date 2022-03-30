Is Certapet legit? We Tried it, Here Is What We Think (Full Review)

There are many benefits that come with owning a pet and the loyal companionship they provide. For those suffering from mental health issues, an emotional support animal can be a comfort. This is where CertaPet comes into play.

Emotional support animals know how to pick up on their owner's subtle cues of an advancing mental health crisis. They will then provide the support needed until the situation has passed. For example, an emotional support dog can be trained to recognize an increased breathing rate. They then know to step in if the owner is suffering a panic attack.

So, how can pet owners secure a certified ESA letter? CertaPet is one of the best online services to obtain an emotional support animal letter. They offer a very user-friendly process, with complimentary screenings, sessions with medical professionals, and a custom treatment plan that gives you all the information you need.

Here is our full and honest review of CertaPet, along with its features, validity, and the entire process.

Overall CertaPet Review

Legitimate service to get your pet certified as an emotional support animal

Accredited web-based company since 2018

Complies with state and federal regulations, along with all Health Information Privacy protocols

Qualified medical professionals available

User-friendly website

Insightful customer service team that responds in a timely manner

Amazing and thorough process

About CertaPet

CertaPet is an online company that issues ESA letters to people with mental or emotional disabilities. The website offers licensed therapists and other mental health professionals who can provide a diagnosis and prescribe an ESA letter.

This is a third-party service that is used to accommodate emotional support animals and patients seeking animal therapy. They facilitate the transaction to get an ESA letter while abiding by certain protocols to ensure no one can abuse the system.

The CertaPet website contains plenty of information regarding mental health. This includes how it relates to emotional support animals and getting an ESA letter. Some resources can help you avoid pet fees on flights and rental properties.

Is CertaPet Legit?

Yes, CertaPet is a legitimate service to obtain a genuine ESA letter. The site complies with all local, state, and federal regulations.

CertaPet can help your pet get officially certified as an emotional support animal. You will be paired with a medical professional. They will determine whether an assistance animal can ease the symptoms of your mental illness.

The process includes a complimentary screening and a session with a mental health professional. You will also have access to a customer service team. They can answer any of your questions regarding the emotional support animal process.

CertaPet will issue the Emotional Support Animal letter once a medical practitioner makes a diagnosis. This ESA letter confirms that you need to have your emotional support animal wherever you go.

Pros

Amazing and thorough service

ESA letters are issued in such a timely manner

Every letter is legally binding and complies with the Fair Housing Act and Air Carrier Access Act

Excellent customer service team reachable via phone or email

Consistent blog posts to help pet parents keep up with the latest updates regarding ESA letters and support animals.

Cons

Certapet is pricier than other similar providers

You are required to pay all pet fees before completing the evaluation process

How Does CertaPet Work?

CertaPet offers a quick, easy, and thorough process. All personal and medical information remains private and secure within the system.

Essentially, you can get an ESA letter in three simple steps. See them below:

Navigate to the CertaPet homepage and click on "Get Started Today". This button will lead you to a free pre-screening questionnaire. This serves as an initial assessment to determine whether you and your pet qualify for an ESA letter. If you qualify you will have the option to purchase an ESA letter consultation with a licensed mental health professional.

The form will only take a few minutes to complete. It will first ask for some basic information, including:

Your name and your pet's name

Where you are from (the United States or Canada)

Type of pet (dog, cat, other)

There will also be a portion of the application that asks questions surrounding your mental health. For example, CertaPet will ask if you have felt sad or depressed over the past two weeks. The responses to these questions will ultimately determine whether you qualify for an ESA letter.

Step #2: Speak to a Medical Professional

You will need to pay for CertaPet's services in order to continue with the application process. CertaPet will list the prices accordingly. All payment information provided is entirely confidential and secure.

Once you have paid for the service, CertaPet will assign a qualified medical professional in your state to assess your mental health. All assessments can be conducted online or over the phone. The phone consultation should only take around 20 to 30 minutes. Here, your assigned practitioner will discuss your application and overall mental health.

Step #2: Get Your ESA Letter

Once you have been approved, you will be issued an official ESA letter. It can be found via the online system, along with an information packet that tells you how you can use your ESA letter.

CertaPet provides a custom treatment plan that addresses your specific condition or disability. The program will include your ESA letter (if you qualified).

What is an Emotional Support Animal?

Licensed medical pros prescribe an emotional support animal to a person suffering from mental illness. The animals can be of any age and any breed.

A licensed pro will determine whether the presence of an assistance animal is necessary for mental health purposes. For example, a person with disabling anxiety, depression, or certain phobias might be able to ease symptoms with animal therapy.

The federal government acknowledges support animals as a pet that is prescribed for the emotional support of the patient. This is meant to protect individuals with certain disabilities and conditions.

Another federal law, the Air Carrier Access Act, outlines guidelines to air carriers if a passenger requests to travel with their ESA. However, airlines are no longer required to accommodate emotional support animals.

Emotional Support Animals Vs. Service Animals

A service animal is defined as an animal individually or professionally trained to do work or perform tasks for the benefit of a person with a disability. This includes sensory, physical, psychiatric, intellectual, or other mental disabilities. Essentially, a service animal is trained to help with a specific task - like assisting a person during a seizure or providing physical support to an individual with mobility disabilities.

Service animals are generally allowed to go where the individual with the disability goes. For example, a psychiatric service dog must be allowed to accompany its owner in a restaurant, hospital, airplane, etc. This means that service animals are permitted wherever the public is permitted.

However, not all animals meet the definition of service animals. According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), emotional support animals are defined as an animal that provides emotional support and alleviates one or more symptoms of a person's disability.

Emotional support animals can relieve loneliness, provide companionship, and help with depression, anxiety, and phobias. They are not trained to perform special tasks that assist with disabilities.

Emotional Support Animal FAQs

Can I Take My Emotional Support Animal to Work?

Your employer is required to provide reasonable accommodations to individuals with disabilities. Furthermore, federal regulations do not limit the type of animal that someone with a disability can take to the workplace.

Are They Allowed on Flights?

As of December 2020, the United States Department of Transportation (DOT) declared that only service dogs individually trained to perform tasks that directly benefit the individual with a disability are allowed on flights (under the Air Access Act).

Airlines are free to recognize and accommodate emotional support animals as they wish.

Many airlines now require passengers with service animals to complete a DOT-authorized form. This proves your health conditions, along with your pet's certifications and training. Most flights expect trained service animals to be seated in the floor space below a passenger's seat or seated in a passenger's lap. They are generally not permitted to occupy seats.

What if I Have a Support Animal in Training?

In most circumstances, a support or service animal in training does not meet the qualifications of a fully-trained animal. This means that your pet's entry into public places may be limited.

However, an animal in training accompanied by a professional trainer may be allowed into certain public places.

Can I Have Multiple Support Animals?

Yes. Qualified individuals with disabilities are permitted to have more than one support or service animal. There are no rules or regulations that limit the number of emotional support animals you can have. As long as the ESA does not violate any state or federal laws and a licensed mental health professional agrees that they will support you, you can have as many ESAs as you need.

How Do I Know If I Qualify For An ESA?

If you have some emotional or psychological condition that would improve by having an animal, you will likely qualify. These conditions include depression, anxiety, paranoia, panic attacks, insomnia, extreme stress levels, etc.

Mental health professionals must determine whether you meet the criteria to qualify. It's important to speak directly with a medical professional in the state where you reside about your condition.

Who Can be an ESA?

An emotional support animal can be any breed or species. You can choose an existing pet or a new pet that you adopt, rescue, or purchase from a breeder. Federal regulations define a service animal as a dog.

What Are the Benefits of Having an ESA?

Research and data show that animals provide proud pet parents with measurable emotional support and joy. This is a reason why the U.S. government recognizes emotional support animals in legislation around housing and travel.

Will My Landlord Accept an ESA Letter?

With a legitimate ESA housing letter, your landlord is required to let you keep your designated emotional support animal.

The Fair Housing Act mandates that all housing providers - such as management companies and landlords - must allow animals that work, provide assistance, or perform tasks that directly benefit individuals with qualifying medical issues. This includes animals that provide emotional support and reduce the symptoms or effects of a disability.

For those who wish to possess a service or support animals, the Fair Housing Act also requires individuals to follow the rules and proper procedures established. Someone seeking an emotional support animal, for instance, must speak with a licensed therapist or mental health professional and receive an ESA letter prescription.

Conclusion

There are several different ways to manage stress levels, panic attacks, depression, and other mental disabilities. This includes prescription medication and one-on-one assistance with a licensed mental health professional. Animal therapy is another option that is proven to aid an emotional disability.

An emotional support animal can help you manage mental and emotional struggles. CertaPet is an excellent online service to get a legitimate and legal ESA letter. The website is user-friendly and the whole process is extremely quick and easy.

