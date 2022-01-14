Cash Advance Loans: Top Loans To Get You Cash Fast (2023)

Whether you have bad credit or you’re just in need of a cash injection, these platforms may be the answer. You can feel confident, even online, thanks to these loan companies. Let’s look at the top online cash advance loans for bad credit. There are short-term loans available to you as well.

With so many organizations on the market, though, it can be hard to sort between them all. We spent some time reviewing and vetting a list of reputable online cash advance loans.

Having bad credit might be unpleasant, but it doesn’t have to be the end of the world. If the months last longer than your income or you’re in a tight spot, all is not lost. There are many reliable cash advance loans online that may help.

And, anyone can apply no matter your credit score. The organization has accepted apps from borrowers with credit scores as low as 500. Each applicant is matched with multiple lenders. Once you’re matched, you can sort through the lenders and decide which is best for you.

One thing that helps BadCreditLoans stand out from the crowd is its 24/7 availability. You can reach their service 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. That means their approval time is much shorter than many competitors.

The loans range from $500 to $10,000, depending on how much you qualify for. As far as interest rates go, they vary here from 5.99% to 35.99%. Overall, Cash USA excels in its privacy and security. Likewise, you can see which expected loan amount you qualify for, making them one of the most transparent options.

Another web-based loan marketplace is Cash USA. They link borrowers with a variety of reliable lenders. However, the loan amounts are lower than many other online lending marketplaces, making it ideal for those with lower-than-ideal credit scores. Loans are available for borrowers with all types of credit profiles.

Even borrowers with terrible credit can secure a loan from Personal Loans. And they’re no small fry — you could qualify for up to $35,000. Their requirements vary compared to other lending platforms, so check it out for yourself.

Our favorite features include Money Mutual’s ultra-quick turnaround time and approval for low credit scores. This platform doesn’t verify your credit score. Instead, you can qualify with other criteria.

There’s a lot to love about Money Mutual. It is one of the most recommended online loan companies on our list.

You may already be familiar with Upstart since it’s such a popular online lender now. The platform boasts that they’re powered by artificial intelligence. This AI makes loans and credit more accessible through tech power.

According to the platform, their rates are 10% lower than traditional lenders. It also accepts 26% more applicants, on average, thanks to their nontraditional data evaluation.

Pros

Qualify with no credit history, or a credit score of at least 600

Evaluates nontraditional data, potentially boosting your approval odds

Can check your credit score without a hard credit inquiry

No prepayment penalties, so you can pay the loan off early

Get loan funds as quickly as within 1 to 2 business days

Can qualify with no job as long as you have another source of consistent income

Cons

You may face an origination fee, equal to 0 to 8% of the total loan amount

Co-signers are not an option

No autopay discount

Not available to Iowa or West Virginia residents

5 Things to Consider When Taking Out a Cash Advance Loan

As you search for the right cash advance loan. Keep the following things in mind as you narrow in on your preferred online loan lender.

1. Eligibility

Some lenders require a minimum credit score or other approval markers. Most lenders require you to have a predictable, steady income. Are you eligible for a cash advance loan?

2. Terms and Conditions

You’ll receive a loan agreement to read in full before agreeing. Not everyone reads these terms and conditions, but we certainly recommend you do as it helps you ensure you find the terms favorable and appropriate.

3. Interest Rate

One of the most critical elements of a loan is the interest rate. Your APR, or annual percentage rate, will determine how long and how much you have to pay back. Be sure you fully understand the interest rate you’re signing up for. Likewise, check if it’s a fixed-rate interest or if it will change throughout your loan.

4. Other Potential Charges

What other fees, fines, and charges come with the loan? Is there an origination fee, a returned check fee? Find any potential charges you can expect when you take out a loan.

5. A Backup Option

A backup can be money in savings or assets you can sell. Not everyone has a backup option, but it’s nice to build over time. It’s also something good to keep in mind so you can stay on track with your loan.

How to Guarantee You’ll Get Approved for a Cash Advance Loan: 8 Steps

Obtaining a loan isn’t hard, but it can always be more accessible. If you don’t have good credit or need a cash advance loan fast, there’s still hope. Follow these steps to ensure you can secure a loan with ease.

Check Your Credit Score



First, see what you’re working with as far as your credit score goes, as this gives you an idea of what kind of loans you’ll be eligible for, to begin with. It also helps you see any discrepancies or debt that may make getting approved for a loan more difficult.

Boost Your Score

If you can, take some time to try and raise your credit score. Especially if you discover it’s lower than ideal, even for bad credit loans, improving your score will certainly help. Some platforms help you boost your credit score with easy steps, so try to look into it.

Determine Your Budget

It’s recommendable to examine your budget before looking at lenders. How much of a loan can you afford? Will you be able to make future payments assuredly? Approval isn’t the only thing to worry about regarding loans. Being able to pay back the loan on time is just as vital.

Evaluate Different Lenders

Compare and contrast! Don’t just research one lender — research as many as you can. No two lenders have the same interest rate ranges or borrower requirements. If you don’t qualify with one, you’ll surely qualify with another. Better than putting all your eggs in one basket, ensure you compare lenders before you seal the deal with one.

Pre-Qualify for a Loan

Pre-qualification isn’t the case for every lender, but some offer the process. It often takes just minutes and doesn’t require a full credit check. With the pre-qualifying info, they can see how good the odds are that you’ll get approved.

If you’re especially unsure about your approval odds, this may be a necessary step for you. At the very least, it can give you peace of mind that you’re using the right lender for your situation.

Sharpen Your Application

Maybe you’ll be going in with someone else on loan. Or, maybe you have a co-signer with a decent credit score to back your application. Either way, sharpen up all the details on your app. Co-signers, assets, and other ways to build your trust with the lender are excellent additions to mention.

Communicate with Your Lender

Communication is vital in almost every aspect of life, including loans. Discuss what you need to secure a yes from your lender before submitting your application. Sometimes, they may give you some much-needed advice. They may even be able to get you a better deal by speaking with someone directly.

Apply and Wait

Finally, it’s time to send in your fully fleshed-out application! Once you apply, all there is left is to wait. Application approval can take a few days, so be patient. Some lenders may decide in less than 24 hours; it depends on the lender.

To speed up the application process, ensure you first have all your ducks in a row. The necessary paperwork should be filled out and sent in. All necessary attachments, including W-2s, bank statements, social security numbers, and more, should be turned in.

FAQs About Cash Advance Loans Online

Do I have to do a credit check to take out a loan?

It’s possible to receive a personal loan without a credit check. However, the majority of lenders will require one. If you find a lender that doesn’t go off of credit, they’ll assess other ways to repay the loan.

You may be required to offer up collateral, such as a personal asset, to secure the loan. Auto title lenders, payday loans, online lenders, and even pawn shops offer no-credit-check options. Do your research to find what fits your situation the best.

What’s considered a bad credit score for loans?

Lenders typically have bad, fair, good, and excellent ranges. While the ranges vary, users with a FICO score of less than 580 are considered very low. For scores between 580 and 670, you’re considered a subprime borrower.

Remember, it’s not impossible to get a loan because you have a low credit score. The most significant difference is the interest rate to anticipate. Essentially, the lower your credit score, the higher the interest rate for a loan.

Are bad credit loans legit?

Yes, bad credit loans are legitimate. However, expect a potentially higher interest rate than a loan for fair or reasonable credit scores. Likewise, be sure to do your research and stick with a bad credit loan online you can trust. It’s one of the reasons we put together this guide in the first place!

Can you get a loan if you’re unemployed?

It’s not the easiest to get approved for a loan if you’re unemployed, but it is possible. Not every lender requires proof of stable income, hence one of the numerous advantages of taking out a bad credit loan.

Are bad credit loans risky?

Technically, any loan is risky. It’s up to you, as the responsible party, to pay back the loan in an appropriate time frame. As long as you do that, there’s no risk involved.

Final Thoughts

Whether unexpected costs arise or you’re ready to invest, you don’t have to turn to a predatory loan to accomplish it. Using the cash advance loans we mention, you can feel confident about your financial situation.

Obtaining a bad credit loan isn’t impossible. With accurate knowledge and tips, you can guarantee your approval for a loan. Don’t forget to compare lenders to narrow in on the lowest interest rate for your goals.