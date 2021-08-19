7 Top Bad Credit Loans: Approval Guaranteed - Get Cash Fast (2023)

Overview Qualifications: 18 years old, proof of citizenship(Social Security Number or legal residency), regular income, a checking account in your name, work and home phone numbers, and a valid email.

Estimated APR percentage: 5.99% - 35.99%

Loan amount: $500-$10,000

Loan term lengths: minimum repayment term: 90 days and maximum repayment term: 6 years Bad Credit Loans understand that sometimes things happen that are beyond our control and as such, they are not limited to only helping those with perfect credit. As long as you reach the other requirements, Bad Credit Loans can put you in touch with some of its lending partners that may offer you a loan even if you have poor credit. However, do keep in mind that your credit history can impact the loan amount, type of loan and the terms of the loan offers you receive. Bad Credit Loans is free to use, simply fill out the easy online form and if approved you can be on your way to securing a loan in a matter of mere minutes. Pros: Free to use

Loans from $500-$10,000

Suitable for borrowers with bad credit Cons: Loans and loan terms may not be favorable due to bad credit.

May give your contact information with debt relief or credit repair companies if denied a loan. PersonalLoans.com

Overview Qualifications: You'll need to be 18 years or older, have a valid Social Security Number, steady source of income as well as a valid bank account, valid email address, and phone number.

Estimated interest rates: This varies by lender

Loan amount: Loans up to $10,000

Loan type: Short-term loans(12-60 months) Personal Loans is an online marketplace to source personal loans up to $10, 000 to those with bad credit, pending lender's approval. Simply fill out the online form and if approved, the money can be available to you as soon as the next business day. You are not required to have good or excellent credit to qualify for a personal loan as Personal Loans works with lenders specializing in lending to those with bad credit. These lenders take a look at additional areas of your finances which can include the time of employment, income, and debt to income ratio, and other factors. Personal loan payments can be scheduled monthly or bi-monthly and will all depend on your lender's terms and personal preferences. The lender will be able to provide you with information regarding their loan rates and terms. Personal Loans cannot make these credit decisions or determine the rates and fees associated with any loan offer. You have the option to accept or deny any loan offer from any lender that does not meet your financial needs. Pros: Fast and discreet bad credit loan

Specialize in personal loans for those with bad credit or no credit history

Approval and access to cash within 24 hours Cons: No control over lender's rates and terms

The lender can report you to major credit bureaus if you miss payments. Rapid1k.com

Overview Qualifications: 18 years or older, a legal resident of the US, and steady source of monthly income, bank account and working email and telephone number

Estimated interest rates: APRs range between 169% and 1,825%

Loan amount: up to $2,500

Loan type: Short-term loans

Fees: Varies by the lenders If you’re in a fix and need a short time loan, apply for a loan on Rapid1K regardless of your credit score. You can find a lender in just a few minutes by filling up the online form and get a short-term loan up to $2,500. However, lenders will perform a credit check with several bureaus to make sure that you aren’t bankrupt or have existing non-paid short-term loans with other lenders. Some lenders may even provide you with funds even if you are not employed. However, you must be able to show proof of steady income from various sources like SSI or unemployment. You can also obtain a loan if you’re self-employed but you must meet the minimum income guideline which lies at $1200 per month. Once both the lender and borrower(you) agree to the terms, funds may be accessible as soon as the next business day. Pros: Easy process

Can be approved even if you have poor credit.

Funds available next day Cons: Repayment method set by the lender

Failure to repay the loan can lead to legal action ZippyLoan.com

Overview Qualifications: valid government-issued ID, proof of residence, proof of income, and others depending on your situation.

APR range: between18%-35.99%

Loan amount: up to $1,500 - $20,000

Loan type: Personal loans

Fees: from $25 to $400 or 1%-10% of the loan amount ZippyLoan offers personal loans from $15,000 to $20,000 to borrowers with poor credit since there are no minimum credit requirements on its website. They offer features like a soft initial credit inquiry, joint applications, and others A soft initial credit inquiry allows you to see if you are pre-qualified for a loan with ZippyLoan online. This inquiry will in no way negatively impact your credit score. A joint application is for borrowers who want to add a cosigner to the loan. You'll need to fill out some basic information online about yourself and your financial situation. You’ll then receive a quick decision online that lets you know if you should proceed with an official loan application. If approved, you'll need to connect with a loan specialist by phone, online or in-person to complete your loan application. Once you’re offered a loan and you're happy with the terms and conditions, you can sign the loan agreement. You may even receive a check the same day you apply. Direct deposits may take one to two business days. Pros: Soft credit inquiry

Joint applications

Same day funds Cons: High starting interest rate

High origination fee Now10k.com

Overview Qualifications: valid identification, regular income, and a bank account.

Estimated APR percentage and loan terms: Varies by lenders

Loan amount: $100-$10,000

Loan Type: Personal loans Unlike traditional lenders that only consider your credit score, lenders at Now 10K look at other factors to accommodate borrowers with all types of credit. Don't let past credit issues stop you from getting a loan since everyone goes through tough periods where finances seem to be stretched to the limit. Now 10K helps accelerate the lending process so you can receive the funding you need in as little as one business day. All you need to do is to fill out the fast, easy and secure online form and within a few minutes of your information being submitted, you will receive a decision. If you are connected with the lender, you will be directed to their website automatically and if they cannot find you a lender to meet your needs, they'll direct you to additional credit products that may be able to improve your financial situation. Pros: Can get approval even with bad credit

Fast process

Receive funding in as little as one business day Cons: The loan amount depends on your credit score and income.

Rates and terms established by the lender. lendafy.app

Qualifications: valid identification, regular income, and a bank account.

Estimated APR percentage and loan terms: Varies by lenders

Loan amount: $100-$10,000

Loan Type: Personal loans Overview On the hunt for a competitive personal loan? If yes, look no further than lendafy.app with lenders that cater to those with bad credit. Lendafy accelerates the lending process and allows you to tap into their network of lenders with a simple online form that is free to use. Just by answering a few simple questions about yourself and selecting the amount of money you would like to borrow up to $10,000, you may receive an offer from one of their loan lenders. If you are not chosen, they may offer to submit your information to other networks that can provide you with a smaller loan of up to $1,500. Pros: No application fee

Apply from phone or laptop

May offer additional help if not approved Cons: No long term loans

Short term loans aren't available in some states Upstart.com