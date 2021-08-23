6 Best Short Term Loans: Fast Cash Loan Lenders Reviewed (2023)

Life happens in unexpected ways every day. As the saying goes, when you make plans, God laughs. Life teaches us, again and again, to expect the unexpected, and yet, sometimes you get caught off guard.

Finding the right short-term personal loan depends on several factors, such as what the loan is for, the length of the loan, or the borrower's credit score. Once you find a loan, you have to determine the best one for you. There are a lot of terms to take into account, such as your ability to repay the loan, how it will affect your credit, whether you can get by with a payday loan or need something more.

If you're looking into getting short-term loans online, these are some reputable, well-reviewed places to get started. Best Short-Term Loans PersonalLoans.com - Best for loans under $10,000 Rapid1k.com - Best for loans under $2,500 BadCreditLoans.com - Best for bad credit loans Now10k.com - Best for a quick loan Lendafy.app - Best for short term personal loans Upstart.com - Best for lower interest rates PersonalLoans.com

Overview Loan type: Short-term personal loan

Loan amount: $100-$10,000

Qualifications: 18 years of age or older, valid identification, regular income, a bank account, telephone number, and email address

Estimated interest rates: Vary by lender (169% and 1,825% APR for small-dollar loans)

Fees: Late payment fee at the discretion of the lender PersonalLoans offers users two types of short-term loans. There are personal loans and small-dollar loans. Personal loans require collateral and can range from $100-$10,000 depending on the lender, while small-dollar loans are unsecured loans of up to $5,000 that are typically expected to be paid back quickly.

This site has a network of short-term loan providers that they share your information with. Simply fill out a form with the necessary information, and PersonalLoans connects you with possible loan providers. PersonalLoans doesn't charge any fees for this service.

Reviewers love PersonalLoans because of the low bar to qualify, especially for the small-dollar loans, also known as payday loans. This makes getting a personal loan a possibility for those who wouldn't otherwise have the option. Pros Lenders provide answers within minutes, with some prepared to deliver funds the following business day

No obligation to accept any of the offered loans

Borrowers with a low credit score or no credit history are still considered Cons PersonalLoans isn't responsible for determining or modifying short-term loan payout terms or repayment terms

Lenders can report late payments to credit bureaus without notifying PersonalLoans Rapid1k.com

Overview Loan type: Short-term loan and small-dollar loans

Loan amount: $100- $2,500

Qualifications: 18 years of age or older, valid identification, regular income, a bank account, telephone number, and email address.

Estimated interest rates: 169% to 1,825.00% APR

Fees: Late payment fee at the discretion of the lender Rapid1k also has a network of short-term loan lenders it connects potential borrowers with. Rapid1k focuses on borrowers who are looking for emergency funds. This is the kind of money you might need in a medical emergency or natural disaster, so the loan terms differ from other personal loans.

The application process for these short-term loans is simple. It takes just a few minutes and a few pieces of essential information to complete the application. Then, Rapid1k connects you with online lenders. From there, you review the loan teams and conditions, as well as the interest rate. Funds can be made available as soon as the following business day.

Reviewers have few complaints about the service. Some have said there could be greater transparency regarding lenders and loan terms, but they still disclose all the legally obligated information before issuing any money. Pros Emergency loans are available to lenders with bad credit or no credit history

Simple form takes minutes to complete

Funds can be ready in as little as one business day Cons Cannot use if you have an active or recent bankruptcy or a history of late payments

APRs are high BadCreditLoans.com

Overview Loan type: Short-term personal loans

Loan amount: $500-$10,000

Qualifications: 18 years or older, U.S. citizen or legal resident, bank account, and regular income

Estimated interest rates: 5.99 - 35.99% APR

Fees: At the discretion of lenders BadCreditLoans also connected borrowers to different short-term loan providers based on the information provided in a simple form. The providers are reputable names that have provided short-term loans for years and have many happy customers.

As an informed borrower, you'll have the opportunity to review the loan terms and discover any possible fees, as well as learn about your loan's APR. The interest rates from BadCreditLoan's network of providers are more similar to what you would see from other personal loan providers. With BadCreditLoans, borrowers have 90 days to start repaying their short-term loans. There's a 72-month (6 years) maximum repayment term. Pros No collateral required

Simple request form

Positive reputation since 1998 Cons Interest rates can vary significantly by lender

Some reviewers were uncomfortable with how much upfront information she requires Now10k.com

Overview Loan type: Short-term personal loan

Loan amount: $100 - $10,000

Qualifications: Valid identification, regular income, and a bank account.

Estimated interest rates: 169% to 1,825.00%

Fees: Vary by the lender (many with origination fees) Now10K offers quick access to short-term loans, particularly emergency loans, with a simple application process that links borrowers and lenders in a matter of minutes. If approved, lenders can deposit funds into your bank account within a single business day.

Reviewers have noted that Now10K takes a close look at financial history, including employment history, income history, and more. They have an excellent reputation for working with lenders with bad credit or short credit history to secure their necessary funds.

Now10K can also be a solid option for borrowers with poor credit. These payday loans can help those with bad credit build themselves up to a better credit score if used responsibly. Pros Accessible site makes it easy to access applications for emergency funds from any device

Bad credit doesn't prevent lenders from approving applications. Cons Income and credit score are heavily considered for lending amounts

Loans that aren't repaid go into collections and continue to accrue interest during that time

High origination fee Lendafy.app

Overview Loan type: Short-term personal loans and small-dollar loans

Loan amount: $100 - $10,000

Qualifications: 18 years or older, U.S. citizen or legal resident, bank account, and regular income

Estimated interest rates: 169% - 1,825.00% APR

Fees: Vary by the lender, subject to high finance fees in certain states. Origination fees also vary from state to state. Lendafy is another service that connects short-term loan borrowers and loan lenders. They offer small-dollar loans that are perfect for an emergency. Similar to a payday loan, these are small amounts of money expected to be paid back quickly. If approved, the funds can be in your account by the next day.

Reviewers have praised Lendafy for their loan terms, but also because of their long history of providing personal loans who find themselves in need in a pinch. Many have been able to use the service to build credit when they had little or no credit history, making it an excellent short-term loan option for younger or more inexperienced lenders Pros Acceptance is available for those with bad credit or short credit history

Quick application process Cons APRs are too high for lenders in certain states to get loans due to local laws

Late payment fees are high Upstart.com