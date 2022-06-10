Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

The FBI raids a GOP candidate’s home and a man was found dead inside of a funeral home: The top 10 Metro Times headlines

Here’s what our readers were interested in this week

By on Fri, Jun 10, 2022 at 4:50 pm

GOP gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley. - COURTESY
Courtesy
GOP gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley.

There's something ironic about a man being killed inside an abandoned funeral home. Our readers were certainly interested in the circumstances surrounding a man's death inside Flint's Swanson Funeral Home.

It's not a Michigan political season without scandal and our readers were interested in the FBI searching the home of GOP gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley.

Our readers must be looking for things to do this weekend as many of them checked out the details for Eastern Market's VegFest and Beacon Park's Saturday Night Market.

But our readers were most interested in the COVID-19 spreader event that was the Mackinac Policy Conference.

All of that and a little bit more. Here are the top stories of the week:

10. "James Craig cannot appear on the ballot in Michigan’s gubernatorial election, court rules"

9. "On the Rise Bakery reopens in Detroit with new location"

8. "Jeeter cannabis expands into Michigan with infused pre-rolls"

7."Detroit’s Eastern Market will go vegan for VegFest this weekend"

6. "Downtown Detroit’s Beacon Park Saturday Night Market series starts this weekend"

5."FBI arrests GOP Michigan gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley, searches his home"

4. "Man found crushed to death inside an abandoned funeral home in Flint"

3. "State Senate Democrats walk out of hearing over bill to ban teaching about systemic racism"

2. "Body found inside abandoned Flint funeral home belonged to a scrapper, building owner says"

1. "Michigan’s Mackinac Policy Conference was a COVID-19 superspreader as movers and shakers come down with virus"

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Alex Washington

Born and raised on Detroit's Westside, Alex Washington is about as Detroit as they come. She judges your coney island order and serves a mean side-eye when anything across Eight Mile is called "Detroit." Her writing has been published in Real Detroit Weekly, The Detroit Free Press, Model D, BLAC magazine, and...
More
Scroll to read more ICYMI articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba
Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday

Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday
Detroiters march for abortion rights

Detroiters march for abortion rights following news that ‘Roe v. Wade’ could soon be overturned
Social Kitchen 225 E. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-594-4200; socialkitchenandbar.com Chicken and waffles are a brunch favorite, but at Social Kitchen, it’s more than a brunchtime entree — it’s also a cocktail. Social takes what we know about a typical old fashioned and elevates it by adding crispy fried chicken and a waffle biscuit. Photo via Google Maps

30 essential Detroit area brunches you should have tried by now

News & Views Slideshows

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba
Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday

Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday
Detroiters march for abortion rights

Detroiters march for abortion rights following news that ‘Roe v. Wade’ could soon be overturned
Social Kitchen 225 E. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-594-4200; socialkitchenandbar.com Chicken and waffles are a brunch favorite, but at Social Kitchen, it’s more than a brunchtime entree — it’s also a cocktail. Social takes what we know about a typical old fashioned and elevates it by adding crispy fried chicken and a waffle biscuit. Photo via Google Maps

30 essential Detroit area brunches you should have tried by now

News & Views Slideshows

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba
Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday

Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday
Detroiters march for abortion rights

Detroiters march for abortion rights following news that ‘Roe v. Wade’ could soon be overturned
Social Kitchen 225 E. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-594-4200; socialkitchenandbar.com Chicken and waffles are a brunch favorite, but at Social Kitchen, it’s more than a brunchtime entree — it’s also a cocktail. Social takes what we know about a typical old fashioned and elevates it by adding crispy fried chicken and a waffle biscuit. Photo via Google Maps

30 essential Detroit area brunches you should have tried by now

Trending

FBI arrests GOP Michigan gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley, searches his home

By Steve Neavling

GOP gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley.

State Senate Democrats walk out of hearing over bill to ban teaching about systemic racism

By Steve Neavling

Sens. Erika Geiss (left) and Dayna Polehanki.

Body found inside abandoned Flint funeral home belonged to a scrapper, building owner says

By Steve Neavling

A dead body was found inside the Swanson Funeral Home in Flint.

Report: Shutting down Line 5 would increase gas prices half a penny

By Lily Bohlke, Michigan News Connection

Shutting down Line 5 will have almost no impact on gas prices, a report by a consultant hired by Canadian energy company Enbridge found.

Also in News & Views

Judge sets $100,000 bond for Grand Rapids cop who fatally shot Black man in back of head

By Steve Neavling

Video from the officer's body camera caught the moments before the fatal shooting.

James Craig launches improbable write-in campaign for governor

By Steve Neavling

Retired Detroit Police Chief James Craig.

Grand Rapids cop faces second-degree murder charge for shooting Patrick Lyoya in back of head

By Steve Neavling

Protesters demanded justice for the death of Patrick Lyoya, who was shot in the back of the head by a Grand Rapids cop.

FBI arrests GOP Michigan gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley, searches his home

By Steve Neavling

GOP gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley.
More

Digital Issue

June 8, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us