On the Rise Bakery reopens in Detroit with new location

The cafe provides jobs and housing for previously incarcerated men

Thu, Jun 9, 2022

On the Rise Bakery inside the Solanus Case Center - ON THE RISE BAKERY/FACBOOK
On the Rise Bakery/Facbook
On the Rise Bakery inside the Solanus Case Center

Detroit’s On the Rise Bakery has reopened in a new cafe after closing its shop on Gratiot Avenue in May.

The bakery’s new location opened Thursday morning inside the Solanus Casey Center near Mt. Elliot Cemetery. On the Rise is known for its freshly baked bread, cookies, cheesecakes, doughnuts, and other sweet treats.

But what’s cool about this shop, which is owned by the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, is that it employs previously incarcerated people who want to turn their life around. Through the soup kitchen, they can get a job at the bakery along with access to housing, counseling services, and educational opportunities.

On the Rise Bakery is located next to the Solanus Center’s gift shop at 1780 Mount Elliot St. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

