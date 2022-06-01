Downtown Detroit’s Beacon Park Saturday Night Market series starts this weekend

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Beacon Park’s Saturday Night Market series starts on Saturday, June 4, and runs through Aug. 27.

The freaks come out at night in downtown Detroit’s Beacon Park. And by freaks, we mean small businesses and vendors. The park’s Saturday Night Market series starts back up on Saturday, June 4, and runs through Aug. 27. A variety of vendors slinging handmade jewelry, food, artwork, sweet treats, and beyond will post up at Beacon Park every Saturday from 6-11 p.m. The market itself is free to attend but of course, bring cash to support the local vendors or grab a late-night snack. There will also be live music and the atmosphere is generally family-friendly so feel free to bring the kids. Or, you know, not.

From 6-11 p.m. every Saturday until Aug. 27. Beacon Park is located at 1901 Grand River Ave., Detroit.

