Jeeter cannabis expands into Michigan with infused pre-rolls

Jeeter's infused pre-rolls.
Jeeter, which claims to be the top-selling pre-roll brand in the U.S., is coming to Michigan.
The cannabis company officially announced its expansion into the Michigan market Thursday, and will hit the ground running by introducing infused pre-rolls on Friday, June 3. To assist with the transition, Jeeter has opened a new 17,000 sq. ft. headquarters in the Detroit area.
“2022 has been an incredible year for us thus far, and adding a new headquarters and growing team in Michigan further underscores that,” said Jeeter co-founder Sebastian Solano in a press release.
According to its website
, Jeeter pre-rolls are infused with "liquid diamonds," which is a concentrated THCA diamond melted into an oil. The pre-rolls are also dusted with kief.
Founded in California, Jeeter currently has over 200 employees across Michigan, and says it has intentions on having 500 employees by the end of the year. Previously, Jeeter has partnered with former NBA player Dwyane Wade and former NFL player Ricky Williams to collaborate on their own limited edition pre-roll releases.
For a complete list of where to purchase Jeeter pre-rolls, see jeeter.com/michigan
.
