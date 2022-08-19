Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

The bumps and burns return to Belle Isle: The top 10 Metro Times headlines

Here’s what our readers clicked on the most this week

By on Fri, Aug 19, 2022 at 5:01 pm

click to enlarge We love the giant slide, but it is a screaming metal death trap. - Drew Tarvin/Shutterstock
Drew Tarvin/Shutterstock
We love the giant slide, but it is a screaming metal death trap.


This week, our readers shared our excitement about the reopening of the giant slide on Belle Isle, while some others felt the bumps on the slide's opening day.

Our readers were most interested in the Michigan man who wanted a race war and ended up sentenced to 20 years in prison. Readers were also interested in the ongoing fight within MIchigan's GOP, where one Republican is suing another.

All of that and a little more. Here are the top stories of the week:

10. "Belle Isle’s giant slide in Detroit is outta control"

9. "Jack White drummer Daru Jones on hip-hop, rock ’n’ roll, and filling Meg’s shoes"

8. "Striking workers at Great Lakes Coffee withdraw from union effort as company closes stores"

7. "Get ready to burn your ass on Belle Isle’s giant slide in Detroit again when it reopens Friday"

6. "Ex-Detroit cop will serve probation for killing attorney Cliff Woodards in a car crash"

5. "Sugar Factory announces opening date for Detroit location and is taking reservations"

4. "Michigan officials want you to kill this polka-dotted insect"

3. "Opinion: I’m a former Republican. What happened to Michigan’s GOP?"

2. "Conspiracy theorist Mellissa Carone won’t shut up, so a Republican clerk sued her"

1. "He wanted a race war. Instead, Michigan man gets 20 years in prison."

Trending

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

