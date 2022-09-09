Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

Rats in a kitchen are only fun in a Disney movie: The top 10 Metro Times headlines

Here’s what our readers were interested in this week

By on Fri, Sep 9, 2022 at 10:47 am

click to enlarge Guess we'll be going to American Coney Island from now on. - VasenkaPhotography/ Flickr
VasenkaPhotography/ Flickr
Guess we'll be going to American Coney Island from now on.

This week the iconic Lafayette Coney Island was forced to close after rat droppings were found during an inspection by the Detroit Health Department .

Our readers were most interested in the heated exchange between Eastpointe's mayor and residents at a council meeting on Tuesday.

All of that and a little more. Here are the top stories of the week:

10. "Cedar Point to retire Top Thrill Dragster"

9. "Michigan State Police locked up more than 3,000 people because of faulty marijuana tests, according to internal memo"

8. "Sterling Heights students mock George Floyd’s death in racist video"

7. "Detroit’s Motown Museum is looking fresh in newly dropped renderings of expansion plans"

6. "Pizza Hut's take on ‘Detroit-style’ pizza is back for a third time – and it even has an anthem"

5. "Fundraiser launched after thieves steal truck packed with school supplies in Detroit"

4. "A group of Detroiters is getting Black and brown people outdoors for hiking, kayaking, and camping adventures"

3. "Ford’s Garage to open second Detroit-area restaurant in Novi"

2. "Detroit’s Lafayette Coney Island closed after rat poop found in restaurant"

1. "Eastpointe mayor has meltdown over First Amendment during public meeting"

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Alex Washington

Born and raised on Detroit's Westside, Alex Washington is about as Detroit as they come. She judges your coney island order and serves a mean side-eye when anything across Eight Mile is called "Detroit." Her writing has been published in Real Detroit Weekly, The Detroit Free Press, Model D, BLAC magazine, and...
More
Scroll to read more ICYMI articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Trending

Eastpointe mayor has meltdown over First Amendment during public meeting

By Steve Neavling

Eastpointe Mayor Monique Owens (left) berated residents during the public comment period of a public meeting.

Michigan Supreme Court orders abortion rights, voting access initiatives on ballot

By Steve Neavling

Abortion supporters sign a petition in Eastern Market in Detroit to amend the state's constitution to affirm abortion rights.

Michigan GOP canvassers finally certify abortion rights, voting access petitions for November ballot initiatives

By Steve Neavling

Republican canvassers Richard Houskamp (left) and Tony Daunt.

Judge rules for tribe in Line 5 suit, says Enbridge is trespassing and must pay damages

By Laina G. Stebbins, Michigan Advance

Anti-Line 5 graffiti at Enbridge’s pumping station in Mackinaw City, May 12, 2021.

Also in News & Views

Michigan GOP canvassers finally certify abortion rights, voting access petitions for November ballot initiatives

By Steve Neavling

Republican canvassers Richard Houskamp (left) and Tony Daunt.

Biden isn’t Trump. Why do political journalists keep acting like he is?

By Abdul El-Sayed

Biden isn’t Trump. Why do political journalists keep acting like he is?

Judge rules for tribe in Line 5 suit, says Enbridge is trespassing and must pay damages

By Laina G. Stebbins, Michigan Advance

Anti-Line 5 graffiti at Enbridge’s pumping station in Mackinaw City, May 12, 2021.

Michigan Supreme Court orders abortion rights, voting access initiatives on ballot

By Steve Neavling

Abortion supporters sign a petition in Eastern Market in Detroit to amend the state's constitution to affirm abortion rights.
More

Digital Issue

September 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us