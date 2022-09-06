Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

Fundraiser launched after thieves steal truck packed with school supplies in Detroit

Hey Y’all Detroit relied on the truck to deliver nutritional food, hygiene kits, clothes, books, and school supplies

By on Tue, Sep 6, 2022 at 11:54 am

click to enlarge Charmane Neal, founder of Hey Y’all Detroit, with books for children. - GoFundMe
GoFundMe
Charmane Neal, founder of Hey Y’all Detroit, with books for children.

A grassroots organization launched a fundraiser Tuesday after its truck packed with books and school supplies was stolen on Detroit’s east side last month.

Hey Y’all Detroit planned to distribute the back-to-school supplies to children in need.

The group relied on the “Hey Y’all Mobile” to provide lower-income people with nutritional food, hygiene kits, clothes, books, school supplies, and rides to doctor appointments.

“Almost everything we need to run our org was in that vehicle,” Charmane Neal, founder of Hey Y’all Detroit, said on GoFundMe.

Neal was hoping the truck would show up discarded, but that has not happened.

The goal of the fundraiser is to reach $25,000, which will pay to replace the truck books, tables, tents, crates, and other equipment.

“There will be no discouragement, we will create a better display, we will build back our entire library, it will be filled with new books, and we will continue to service our community no matter what,” the group posted on social media.

Hey Y'all Detroit describes itself as “a physical love letter to inner city residents of color through acts of kindness and community initiatives.”

It has been a bad month for Hey Y’all Detroit. One of its volunteers was fatally shot on Aug. 7, forcing the organization to briefly suspend grocery deliveries.

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
More
