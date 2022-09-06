Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

Pizza Hut's take on ‘Detroit-style’ pizza is back for a third time – and it even has an anthem

But is Pizza Hut's Detroit-style pizza authentic? Some say no.

By on Tue, Sep 6, 2022 at 3:47 pm

"Detroit-style" pizza is back at Pizza Hut for a third time.
Pizza Hut
"Detroit-style" pizza is back at Pizza Hut for a third time.

“Detroit-style” pizza is back at Pizza Hut for a third time.

For a limited time beginning Tuesday, Pizza Hut is offering its take on the Detroit classic – thick, crispy, rectangular, sauce-on-the-top pies.

The restaurant chain debuted its “Detroit-style” pizza in January 2021 and brought it back in August 2021, citing high demand.

“There’s been no shortage of people asking for Detroit-Style Pizza to be back on menus and Pizza Hut was very happy to oblige those fans,” Lindsay Morgan, chief marketing officer of Pizza Hut, said in a statement Tuesday. “The last return cemented Detroit-Style’s status as repeat fall fan-favorite on our menu but we are happy to make this available at a value, nationwide."

To celebrate the return of the pizza, Pizza Hut partnered with TikTok star Jon Moss to create a song, titled “Pizza Hut Anthem.”

“Pizza Hut has always been my go-to pizza, so with the success of my Pizza Hut character from TikTok, and the new Detroit-Style pizza, I knew I had to write the Pizza Hut Anthem to celebrate it coming back,” Moss said in a statement Tuesday. “As my mascot grew in popularity, I wanted to create something that would bring Pizza Hut and fans together in a fun, upbeat way. Because after all, No One OutPizzas The Hut.”

The restaurant is offering four types of “Detroit-style” pizza starting at $11.99: Double Pepperoni (classic pepperoni, crispy cupped Pepperoni), Meaty Deluxe (crispy cupped pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon), Supremo (Italian sausage, green pepper, red onion), and CYO (first topping included, additional toppings $1).

Its return comes after Detroit-style pizza has trended in recent years, with restaurants across the world trying their hand at the Motor City's pies.

Although it was popular at Pizza Hut, some Detroit-style pizza aficionados have deemed its take to be inauthentic, including one reviewer who told The Washington Post  that the vibe was so off that anyone “who grew up in Detroit would probably be offended."

